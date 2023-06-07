EAGLE LAKE — Brian Hansen has been selected as the new Eagle Lake Elementary School principal, Mankato Area Public Schools announced Wednesday.
Hansen currently serves as the principal at Central High School.
He has previously been the assistant principal at West High School, secondary principal at Lake-Crystal Wellcome Memorial High School and assistant to the principal at Dakota Meadows Middle School in North Mankato.
Prior to his administrative experience, Hansen also has experience as a continuous improvement coach and a high school social studies teacher.
He has a master's degree in education, a specialist degree in educational leadership and a K-12 administrative degree from Minnesota State University.
He will begin his new duties July 1.
Hansen replaces current principal Jason Grovom, who is moving to Prairie Winds Middle School as their principal takes a job in Rochester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.