The Mankato and St. Peter school districts are among those preparing to welcome elementary students back to buildings in mid-January. The timing of a return for secondary students is less certain.
Mankato Area Public School officials tentatively hope to bring back elementary students full time on Jan. 19. A potential date for Mankato secondary students has not been announced.
St. Peter elementary students likely will return part time Jan. 6 and return to full time Jan. 19. St. Peter secondary students could return to a hybrid model as soon as Jan. 11 if local COVID-19 case rates continue to decline.
All the prospective return dates also are contingent on no new coronavirus outbreaks among students or school staff.
Last week Gov. Tim Walz announced a shift in state guidelines to encourage a return to in-person learning for Minnesota's youngest learners.
Elementary schools that have moved to remote learning can return to traditional in-person learning on or after Jan. 18 regardless of their local virus rate.
Previous guidelines suggested elementary schools be closed when case rates were above 50 per 10,000 residents in their county.
Removal of that recommendation is based on the minimal spread of the virus within schools and because young children are the least susceptible to complications if they do catch it, state officials said.
Many area school leaders cited those same factors in opting to keep elementary schools open this fall even after their county reached the 50 cases threshold.
Mankato and St. Peter elementary schools closed as the rate climbed to more than 150 cases per 10,000 in Blue Earth County and 130 cases in Nicollet County. The rate is now below 100 and projected to continue to decline in both counties.
The new guidelines require most elementary schools to phase in their reopening, with no more than three grade levels returning in January and other grades having to wait till February.
But elementary schools that already communicated reopening plans to families can reopen before Jan. 18 and can bring back all grades at the same time.
The Mankato school district qualifies for the exemption because it has already told families it is targeting a mid-January return, Supt. Paul Peterson said.
St. Peter school leaders already had said they would look at returning after the holiday break, and elementary grades already are split across two buildings.
The COVID-19 case rate guidance remains in place for Minnesota's secondary schools, but it also remains just one of the factors school leaders consider in deciding their learning models.
Mankato and St. Peter are both looking to initially restart in a hybrid format. The recommendation is below 30 cases per 10,000 for a hybrid.
“As we continue to understand more and more about how to make those decisions, that number is certainly a part of our conversation — but that 30 is certainly not a be all end all,” Mankato Director of Teaching and Learning Travis Olson told the Mankato School Board Monday.
Secondary schools that want to reopen before their local cases return below the recommended threshold must first consult with state health officials.
The St. Peter School Board on Monday approved a tentative date of Jan. 11 for its middle and high school. The Mankato School Board likely will hold a special meeting in early January to set a date, Peterson said.
Students will have days off while their teachers prepare for their in-person return. Mankato elementary students likely will be off Jan. 14-15.
St. Peter elementary families should plan for no school Jan. 7-8 before a part-time return and Jan. 14-15 before a full-time return. The older Saints likely will be off Jan. 7-8.
Jan. 18 already was scheduled as a no school day in both districts.
