MANKATO — A big and controversial ditch improvement project near Mapleton, studied and debated for more than two years, still has no finish line in sight.
The Blue Earth County Board Tuesday tabled more discussion and a decision on Ditch 35 to an unspecified future date as engineers, environmental groups, the Department of Natural Resources, residents and farmers tangle over whether more mitigation efforts should be used to slow the flow of water to the Minnesota River.
The board held a public hearing a couple of weeks ago but extended it to Tuesday’s meeting because some farmers in the project area objected to plans to abandon a section of tile line that ISG engineers said wouldn’t be needed after the ditch and tile system are upgraded.
ISG told the board that they have been trying to find solutions for the landowners who don’t want the tile line abandoned, but that the process will require more notifications be sent to landowners and other work done that will delay a decision.
That brought frustration from a couple of landowners who spoke at the meeting.
“We’ve been at this project for 2½, three years,” Orval Gartner said.
He said the conflicting reports from the ISG engineers hired by the county and other engineers who say the water flow out of the proposed upgraded ditch system will be higher than that presented by ISG is frustrating for landowners who will have to pay for the upgraded ditch, if and when it’s approved.
“Every engineer comes up with a different (water) flow. You can do any little change and come up with different flows.”
He said not everyone will be happy with whatever the board’s decision is but said costs are going to continue to rise the longer the landowners have to wait. “Dollars and cents come into these projects at some point,” Gartner said.
Landowner Jim Schull said he was very disappointed in the process. “I’ve lost faith in our engineers. Why wasn’t this discussed two years ago?” he said of the late-arising issue about abandoning some of the existing tile lines. “We got to the end and now we’re starting all over.”
But Mankato resident Jody Swanson urged the board to slow down and to require things, such as holding more water on the land in basins or restored wetland, to protect water quality.
“In Blue Earth County we’ve been very concerned about our water and keeping it clean.”
She said the ditch obviously needs repairs because of ongoing erosion problems on the open-ditch portion of the drainage system. But she said the county has a responsibility to ensure the upgrade comes with ways to slow water flow into the river and protect water quality. “I’d really encourage the County Board to pause on this.”
Commissioner Kevin Paap, a farmer, said something needs to be done with the ditch and tile system to stop the erosion and sediment now going into the ditch and eventually into rivers. But he said more discussion is needed.
“If we need to look at some other options, we can,” he said.
The board voted unanimously to table the issue. Commissioners said public notices will be posted before they take it up again.
An earlier DNR report slammed the proposed project for not integrating best management practices and holding more water back on the landscape.
“The Maple River and the Le Sueur River watershed are already overburdened by excess drainage water. Without effective mitigation, this project will contribute to higher annual discharge, erosion, sediment, habitat degradation, and water quality impacts,” the DNR report said.
But Chuck Brandel, an engineer with ISG who did the project plans for the county, told commissioners at the first public hearing he’s confident that when finished the main goal of cutting erosion on the open ditch will be achieved and overall water flow from the drainage system will be the same or reduced.
Brandel said he’s intimately familiar with Ditch 35 — he’s worked with landowners for 20 years to find solutions to reduce the ditch sloughing, including doing a test project on a portion of it in 2017. That test area, he said, worked best and was incorporated into the overall plans to improve the system.
Under the plan, a 60-inch pipe would be buried next to and below the bottom of the open ditch to take waterflow pressure out of the ditch. Other underground tile lines would be replaced and an overflow channel installed.
Brandel said ISG did detailed and extensive water-flow modeling using historic and current data as well as future projections of potential precipitation increases, and he’s confident the new system won’t increase water flow out of the system.
But Len Kremer, a water resources engineer at Barr Engineering in Minneapolis, told commissioners in a Zoom call during the first hearing that the modeling used didn’t take into account all of the water impacts it should have and said the actual flow going into the system after large rain events will be much larger than suggested.
“There will be more erosion. You should look for more storage on the land and more erosion protection,” Kremer said.
David Minge, a former judge and former member of the U.S. House, now volunteers for the Izaak Walton League. He said downriver cities such as Mankato are already being devastated by ever higher Minnesota River flows, thanks to more precipitation and more extensive and efficient farm tiling systems that send too much water too quickly to rivers.
Mankato already has spent millions of dollars shoring up river banks to protect its water and sewer plants and plans more rip-rap projects near Riverfront Park as high flows chew away river banks.
