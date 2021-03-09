MANKATO — After 15 years helming the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, Bukata Hayes will depart in late March to work on racial and health equity at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.
Hayes will be the organization’s first-ever vice president of racial and health equity when he steps into the role on March 29.
The longtime executive director at the diversity council said he’s excited about the new opportunity.
“What excited me was this commitment from Blue Cross and Blue Shield to lean into and be intentional about the work around race and racial equity and health equity throughout their enterprise,” he said.
“That really intrigued me. I’ve been on the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation board for the last five years, so getting a glimpse of the work happening there also was a big influence on me being interested in the position.”
Leaving the diversity council, however, will be bittersweet for Hayes. He said the council’s work in Mankato is needed now more than ever, adding he thinks the nonprofit is on good footing and its board of directors is ready for a smooth transition.
Kuma Takamura, the diversity council’s education director, will serve as interim executive director after Hayes’ departure. The board of directors will begin the search for a new executive director this spring in the hopes they’ll have a new hire in place by July 1.
“We’ll find that next leader who’ll take the diversity council to new heights,” Hayes said.
Hayes was the diversity council’s second executive director, stepping into the role in 2006 after the nonprofit’s inception in 2004. Previously, he served as the coordinator of the multi-ethnic center at Bethany Lutheran College.
His new role at Blue Cross and Blue Shield will be virtual to start. The organization is based in Eagan, and Hayes said he and his family are taking it one step at a time when it comes to a decision on moving.
As part of his new role, he’ll serve as an advisor working with other organizational leaders on initiatives promoting inclusiveness, representation and lasting change. A release announcing his hire stated one specific focus for him will be enhancing policies, programs and health benefit plans to address the specific needs of Black, indigenous and people of color, or BIPOC, members and communities.
He’ll also work with CEO Dr. Craig Samitt to co-lead an internal advisory group called the “Racial Equity Action Committee for Health,” or REACH. The idea is to give BIPOC associates a voice in how the organization is handling racial and health inequities in Minnesota communities.
“Embracing diversity of opinion, experience, cultural norms and insights is what makes companies vibrant, innovative and distinct,” Samitt said in a release.
“Bukata is a great fit with our organization and the ideal person for leading this important journey to deliver racial and health equity, both within our organization and in the communities we serve.”
