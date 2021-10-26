MANKATO — The Greater Mankato Diversity Council has a new executive director.
Mohamed Alsadig stepped in at the nonprofit Monday after participating in a candidate forum last week.
Alsadig's experience includes working as a small business consultant at the Small Business Development Center, along with roles at Mankato Public Safety and the LA-MANO nonprofit. He's fluent in English and Arabic, and hosts a weekly radio show at Minnesota State University called "The Quiet Storm."
Former director Bukata Hayes stepped down from the diversity council in March for a job as vice president of racial and health equity with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. He served in his diversity council role for about 15 years.
