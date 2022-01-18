A community leader in diversity and equity work is joining the Mankato School Board.
Bukata Hayes was unanimously appointed Monday to fill a vacancy on the board. He will be seated on Feb. 22. The seat will be up for election in November.
Hayes is vice president of racial and health equity at Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota. He previously was executive director for the Greater Mankato Diversity Council. He has three children; two who attend East High School.
In his application letter, Hayes emphasized his prior work with the School District through the Diversity Council, which has included developing student lessons and teacher training.
“I would like to continue to support the district in its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts that will assist students, teachers, staff and administration on their journey of becoming a more equitable organization as well as preparing students to be effective members and leaders in our increasingly diverse nation and globally-connected community,” he wrote.
Sixteen people applied for the seat vacated by Darren Wacker, who resigned last month citing a new job and other personal reasons. One of the applicants was disqualified for living outside of the district’s boundaries.
Board members over the past week reviewed applications and each submitted their top three candidates to Board Chair Jodi Sapp. She said Hayes and two others received the most preliminary votes: Tracy Stokes-Hernandez, who is student relations coordinator at Minnesota State University; and Patrick Baker, who is government relations director for an online university and a former official at Greater Mankato Growth.
Hayes received the first nomination Monday and was appointed by a unanimous vote of the four members present (board member Chris Kind was absent).
Sapp said she was on the committee that hired Hayes as director of the Diversity Council 16 years ago.
“Watching him grow into the leader that he is in the community has been amazing,” she said. “He is going to be an excellent, excellent board member.”
Hayes cannot take office until Feb. 22 because state law requires time for a citizen-initiated petition to block the appointment. The petition would have to have a large number of resident signatures equal to at least 5% of the number of voters in the last state general election.
