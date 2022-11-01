MANKATO — For Dr. Yang Jianli, a democracy advocate from China and speaker at the Region Nine Development Commission’s “Diversity of Thought” event, democracy isn’t just important for the United States but for people around the world.
“I think my story will provide a very special angle through which to look at America. My story is much larger than myself. I came here as a young scholar many, many years ago in the 1980s. I fell in love with this country for the obvious reason: freedom and opportunity,” he said.
Jianli, who participated in the 1989 Tiananmen protests and fled to the United States following the massacre, founded Initiatives for China, an organization that promotes China’s peaceful transition to democracy.
He was imprisoned by the Chinese government in April 2002 for espionage and illegal entry and was freed on April 27, 2007.
“I was detained for five years. Only with U.S. help, only with U.S. support, I became free again. Tremendous effort was made on behalf of me by the U.S. government, U.S. Congress and American people who helped me for my freedom,” Jianli said.
Jianli said in recent years, he’s seen American democracy become more polarized.
“I want to come here to see how the social fabric of American democracy works, trying to find hope for myself and at the same time share my story with American people to let them know how important democracy is, not only for American people but for the rest of the people around the world,” he said.
Local communities, he said, play a big role.
“Number one, the best bet to save American democracy is through local government and the communities. I think there’s a hope. Here I saw with my own eyes how the local communities work.”
Jianli was one of a few speakers at the Diversity of Thought event Tuesday night.
The Region Nine Development Commission hosted the event to showcase the integral part the arts play in the local economy and how they act as a voice for diverse viewpoints.
The event also highlighted the importance of diversity in community.
Mike Laven, chairman of the commission’s board of directors, said the event is an important step as development commissions work to be part of the catalyst towards equity and inclusion in communities across the state.
“As unique as the state of Minnesota is individually, it’s also a theme that we all can understand. Having an international voice brought to us to help bring home what we all really should be focused on is almost chilling,” he said.
Laven added that arts play a large role in community.
“Expressing ourselves visually, and through dance and music is really transcending. It is not about what language you speak or what the color of your skin is. That is about who our community can be,” he said.
Nicole Griensewic, executive director of the commission, connected with Jianli while he was a guest lecturer at the Harvard Kennedy School.
She said it’s important to have such speakers talk at the community level.
“It’s really important as all of us are trying to figure out as economic development keeps changing and evolving with COVID-19 and all of the different challenges where we keep having to do things differently, but then also being cognizant of understanding marginalized communities, those who haven’t had a voice, what role do we have in development commissions to go out and do community facilitation to ensure other voices are heard,” she said.
Minority population commissioner Ayan Omar added that hearing the stories of activists who have been doing work on the ground is something she considers special.
“To be able to see people of color up there on that stage sharing their personal experiences is something very important,” she said.
