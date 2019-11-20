BUTTERFIELD — A teenager allegedly crashed through a barn door while fleeing in a stolen recreational vehicle in Butterfield this summer.
The thief abandoned the RV in a ditch, according to charges filed Wednesday after DNA allegedly linked him to the crime.
Fuasto Antonio Gomez Juarez, 18, of Butterfield, was charged with felony counts of burglary, theft and property damage in Watonwan County District Court.
According to the court complaint:
A renter told authorities he arrived home to his Butterfield residence the night of June 5 and an RV owned by another person smashed through the door of a barn on the property and nearly hit him as it sped off.
The owner of the $35,000 RV said the keys were in it and he did not give anyone permission to take it.
The damage to the barn door was estimated at more than $4,500.
The RV was found less than a half-hour later in a ditch west of Windom in Cottonwood County. A witness described a man he saw with the RV, but the man left on foot before deputies arrived.
Deputies found beer cans in the driving compartment of the RV and a document with the name of Fuasto Juarez in the pocket of a coat left outside of the RV.
Early the next morning an officer spotted Juarez covered in mud and manure walking in Windom. He claimed he was walking home to Butterfield from a friend's residence in Windom and he fell in manure alongside the road. He denied he had been drinking but a breathalyzer showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.07.
Juarez's clothing did not exactly match the description provided by the witness at the RV, so Juarez was released after providing a DNA sample.
Testing by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension recently matched Juarez to DNA taken from the steering wheel of the RV and a beer can in the RV.
