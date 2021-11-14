WINTHROP — A shallow lake near Winthrop could be designated a wildlife lake, which would allow the Department of Natural Resources to manipulate water levels and manage habitat conditions.
Steve Kittelson, DNR wildlife lake specialist, said Indian Lake would be the 61st lake in the state with the designation and only the second in Sibley County. There are more than 5,000 shallow lakes over 50 acres in size in Minnesota.
A wildlife designation allows the DNR to install a water-control structure and outlet and more easily draw the lake down to keep water levels from getting too high, or to kill off carp and stimulate vegetation growth when needed.
“Once it’s gone through this process, we put together a draft management plan on how we’re going to manage the lake going into the near future.”
Kittleson said feedback on designating the lake has been positive.
“The problem with the lake now is there’s no natural outlet. So when there is high water it sheet-flows across agricultural fields and ends up in a drainage ditch.”
The water flow has also occasionally washed out a township road. He said if the DNR can regulate the water levels, it would prevent the water from flowing over farmland and impacting the road.
The 377-acre lake is often about 4 to 5 feet deep in the middle. The lake is used for duck hunting and nature watching.
The designation also would restrict motorized watercraft use on the lake but wouldn’t apply to driving on ice in winter. The restrictions are intended to protect aquatic plants and waterfowl.
Kittleson said there have also been hundreds of acres of land near the lake that have been purchased recently and are now in public ownership. Wetland and grassland restorations are taking place on that land.
The public can learn about the proposed plan, ask questions, and provide input at a meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at Winthrop City Hall.
Copies of the plan will be available for the public at the meeting and at Winthrop City Hall during the comment period, which ends Jan. 18.
Written copies of the plan are also available upon request from Kittelson at 507-578-8891 or steve.kittelson@state.mn.us. Digital copies are available on the DNR website https://go.usa.gov/xeaPd.
Written comments may be submitted to the DNR’s Madelia office, 35365 800th Ave., Madelia, MN 56062 or by emailing steve.kittelson@state.mn.us.
