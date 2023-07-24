WELLS — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is allowing hunting on an additional part of Walnut Lake Wildlife Management Area in Faribault County.
It is the first time hunting will be allowed on the parcel in more than 75 years.
The portion of property will have the “No Trespass Wildlife Sanctuary” designation removed and hunting will be allowed on an additional 200 acres at the WMA.
The area, located near Interstate 90 southwest of Wells, was designated as a wildlife sanctuary in the 1940s to help protect Canada geese in southern Minnesota. Canada goose populations have long ago recovered to robust levels and maintaining this no trespass wildlife sanctuary is no longer justified, the DNR said.
Adjacent landowners have been notified of the change.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.