MANKATO — The Department of Natural Resources is holding an inaugural meeting Tuesday in Mankato aimed at getting input from local anglers and to share information about DNR fisheries.
The Fisheries Information Sharing Network meeting is 7-9 p.m. at the WOW Zone, 2030 Adams St. It is free and open to anyone with no registration required.
Craig Soupir, supervisor of the Waterville Fisheries office, will discuss the difficulty of getting and sharing information from the various angler groups.
Local angler Jeff Groskreutz will speak as will Mark Holsten and Gary Leaf, who will talk about the Keep Minnesota Fishing Strong, MN-FISH, program.
Walleye management in southern Minnesota will be discussed by Dale Logsdon and Soupir.
Questions and input from area anglers will be sought at the end of the meeting.
