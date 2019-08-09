NICOLLET — The public will have the opportunity to discuss deer-related issues with wildlife managers in the Nicollet area wildlife office, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The meeting is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Nicollet wildlife office, located at 501 9th St. The meeting is one of many taking place around the state between mid-August and early September to discuss deer-related topics including upcoming hunting regulation changes that were released in early August.
These local, open house meetings are a way to encourage conversations about deer and deer management, enhance local relationships and foster two-way communication between the DNR and the public.
The DNR began the meetings last year with the release of its statewide deer management plan.
In addition to discussing general concerns about deer, people can ask DNR staff about last year’s harvest data, provide topics that the DNR’s deer advisory committee should be aware of, and discuss upcoming hunting season changes.
Regulations released earlier this month reflect disease management needs, as well as feedback that was gathered from surveys and open house meetings in the spring.
The open houses do not include formal presentations; people can arrive any time during the scheduled meeting times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.