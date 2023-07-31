WALDORF — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is planning to replace a failed dam at the outlet of Silver Lake and is inviting residents to an informational meeting to gather input for its habitat enhancement plan.
The meeting is 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Waldorf Community Center.
A new dam will restore Silver Lake to water levels previously maintained in the lake. It would also provide the ability for temporary water level management, the DNR said in a news release. The effort is aimed at improving water quality.
Modifying water levels through drawdown and reflooding can be used to reduce populations of undesirable fish and reestablish desired aquatic vegetation.
Stop logs in the existing dam had been used to maintain the lake 1 to 2 feet deeper than it is currently. In recent decades, the failed dam resulted in substantially lower water levels, harming aquatic wildlife and the plant community. Over time, low water levels also can mean cattails will expand at the expense of submerged vegetation.
The DNR stated that habitat conditions for furbearers and other aquatic wildlife have been affected by lower water levels and that the depths are insufficient for muskrats and several nongame wildlife species to avoid freeze-out over winter.
Water quality additionally has been hampered by high populations of common carp in the lake. Carp damage important aquatic wildlife habitats by uprooting food and cover plants. They also resuspend fine bottom sediments, causing turbidity. A fish barrier for the Silver Lake outlet has been recommended to protect the lake from these infestations, the release said.
To help ensure the lake remains a productive environment for wildlife, the DNR is planning to pursue authority that will allow Silver Lake to be managed for water and habitat quality as outlined in a comprehensive management plan. The Aug. 17 public meeting will be followed by a formal public hearing this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.