ST. PETER — The 300 brown trout released Friday into Seven Mile Creek will be the focus of attention by anglers setting out for the trout opener Saturday.
"These are from the Lanesboro State Fishery," said Scott Mackenthun, area supervisor for the Department of Natural Resource's Hutchinson Area Fisheries office.
"Most of the state's trout hatcheries are in southeast Minnesota because of the cold water and springs there."
He said there are some trout released that survive and remain in the creek for a year or two, but most are caught or end up in the Minnesota River. The DNR has in recent years been stocking adult fish to improve fishing.
"We used to put them in as fingerlings and we'd see them up to a couple years later, but we thought if we want to attract anglers and they only have a few that survived, we should put in adults that are ready to catch."
Tanner Stevens, assistant supervisor at Hutchinson, said the trout were about ¾ pound each, a little smaller than the ones they released last year at Seven Mile.
Several onlookers were on hand to watch the release, including members of Great River Greening, which has done a variety of projects to improve water quality in the Seven Mile Creek watershed.
While the Hutchinson office was stocking the brown trout, the Waterville area fisheries office was stocking 1,500 adult rainbow trout in Paul’s Creek east of St. Peter. The stocking provides a “put and take” opportunity for area anglers who wouldn’t otherwise have a local opportunity for good trout fishing.
