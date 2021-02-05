MANKATO — Calling dental disease the most prevalent unmet health need in the U.S., a Mankato doctor highlighted the need for better access to oral health care during a presentation Friday.
Dr. Erin Westfall, family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System's Eastridge facility, gave the remarks during her First Friday speaker series event organized by First Presbyterian Church.
Her call for better access was timely, as it came during the same week four area clinics provided free dental care to children as part of the Give Kids a Smile campaign.
Westfall also will appear in a documentary by Twin Cities Public Television and PBS on dental care in Minnesota set to premiere Sunday. "Uncovered: Minnesota's Dental Crisis" features her and others trying to improve dental care access in the state, where $50 million per year is spent in emergency rooms on preventable dental problems.
During her Friday presentation, Westfall called attention to disparities in oral health care. The disparities exist along age, socioeconomic and racial lines — with people of color having poorer health outcomes — but also by geography.
A highly urbanized dental workforce means people in outstate Minnesota are more likely to encounter access gaps, she said. She cited statistics from a 2017 study showing adults between ages 18-64 outside metro areas visited dentists 10% less than those living in metro areas.
The gap matters, she said, because poor oral health outcomes are tied to other health issues. And social determinants of health, such as where you live, have a great impact on health outcomes.
”We know that the mouth is really aligned into our systemic health,” she said. “We’re finding more and more the linkages of chronic diseases with poor oral health."
Dental disease is connected to issues ranging from heart disease for adults to academic problems for children to low birth weights for babies.
One of the major challenges she outlined for prevention is how the populations with the highest burden of disease aren't reached often enough by the health care system. Among her proposals to fix the gap, she suggested ending the practice of separate medical and dental insurance plans.
“We can’t simply rely on dental coverage, which is often very minimal even when you have it," she said.
For government-funded insurance plans, she proposed long-overdue reforms to the reimbursement structure. Lower-income residents on the plans reportedly have a hard time finding dentists who'll accept their insurance due to reimbursements not keeping up with costs.
Clinics and educational institutions also have important roles in improving access, Westfall said. At Eastridge, she noted the medical and dental teams set out to coordinate more in recent years as a way to improve access.
As for educational institutions, training more dental therapists — similar to a nurse practitioner, except for dental care — could help expand the workforce to meet the unmet needs. Both Minnesota State University and the University of Minnesota developed or are in the process of developing advanced dental programs, Westfall said.
Educating people about the importance of drinking fluoridated tap water, which helps prevent tooth decay, was another solution she proposed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognized community water fluoridation as one of the 10 best public health achievements of the 20th century.
To combat suspicions about tap water in low-income housing, Westfall said communities should test their water and show residents it's safe and healthy.
“They should not be spending their hard-earned money buying bottled water, making our environment worse because of the plastic, and then they’re not getting access to the fluoride cleaning our teeth," she said.
Westfall encouraged people to call their legislators to let them know oral health care should be prioritized.
First Presbyterian's director of outreach and faith formation, Bailey DeVetter, said Westfall's presentation helped raise awareness for health inequities that aren't often visible. She described Westfall, who she's known for almost 15 years, as a true advocate on the issue who understands the root of the problem.
“We’re so fortunate to have people who are experts in these issues who we can look to and follow their lead in ways we can take action,” she said.
