MANKATO — The opioid crisis wasn’t an accident, said one of the state’s leading voices on prescribing practices Friday, and it’ll take major structural changes to the U.S. medical system to fix what caused it.
Dr. Chris Johnson, chair of Minnesota’s Opioid Prescribing Work Group, gave the remarks as part of First Presbyterian Church’s First Friday speaker series.
Expanding on a Ted Talk presentation he gave in 2018, the Allina Health emergency physician condemned the medical and pharmaceutical industries’ roles in allowing opioid deaths to skyrocket in the 2000s.
“My profession failed,” he said. “We would not be discussing this topic if it weren’t for the distortions in the medical industry where science got de-emphasized and sales prioritized.”
The presentation outlined how opiate manufacturers including Purdue began convincing the medical community pain was being undertreated in the mid-1990s, and opiates were the safe solution. The research cited to confirm it as a safe option for chronic pain turned out to be flimsy to nonexistent.
The strategy shifted opiates from treating acute pain to more long-term use for chronic pain, Johnson said. Prescription rates rose off the charts compared to other countries, as did deaths.
Many people who became addicted to prescribed opiates turned to illicit opioids, although Johnson pointed out they’re all essentially heroin to the brain.
Although calling them the leading driver of the problem, Johnson didn’t place all the blame on the pharmaceutical industry. Pharma companies sell opiates around the world, after all, but the U.S. was where prescription numbers and sizes ballooned to tragic levels.
Johnson argued the distinction making it possible here is our medical system is foremost a business enterprise where the priority is selling health care services rather than achieving long-term health. The system as he described it allowed the pharma companies to woo the medical industry — with incentives ranging from meals to lavish conferences — into prescribing opiates to their patients.
Johnson maintained most doctors didn’t want to cause harm, but incentives built into the system made it possible. So if patient satisfaction scores and sales of services are prioritized, treating chronic pain with opiates was a way to satisfy both.
Data show opiate prescriptions have dropped in recent years, although they’re still used at far higher rates in the U.S. than in comparable countries. Johnson said the medical response to the crisis remains inadequate as long as health care funding remains volume dependent.
The first step he recommended for systemic change would be to cease the financial relationships between doctors, drug makers and the device industry. In contrast to the trivial fines paid by pharmaceutical companies for their roles in the opioid crisis, he also called for jail time for the executives who made it all possible.
The event’s organizers learned about Johnson’s Ted Talk through a previous First Friday series speaker. Rick Kramlinger, one of the organizers, said he hoped Johnson’s talk gave attendees new insight into the crisis.
As part of Minnesota’s Opioid Prescribing Work Group advisory body, Johnson said Minnesota physicians are now getting report cards on their prescribing practices. He ended his talk with a message about how Americans deserve more from medical providers.
“I argue for changes in our prescribing, I argue for changes in our medical system because we deserve better,” he said.
To watch Johnson's Ted Talk speech from 2018, go to www.endtheopioidcrisis.com.
