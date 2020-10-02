MANKATO — With more youth, high school and college sports ramping up this fall, a Mankato sports medicine doctor cautioned athletes to practice patience before returning to the practice fields after a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Research into COVID-19’s long-term health impacts is still in its early stages. But early inquiries suggest the disease can cause heart muscle inflammation known as myocarditis.
Risks associated with the heart damage mean athletes should wait at least 14 days from the start of the illness and at least seven to 14 days after symptoms resolve before returning to physical activity, said Dr. Thomas Finn, sports medicine physician at Mankato Clinic.
“If it’s potentially having a child rest from a sport for an extra week or two and a follow-up exam to avoid a life-threatening condition, it’s definitely worth it,” he said.
His recommendation goes further than the minimum guidelines for sports spelled out by the Minnesota Department of Health in September. The agency stated individuals who are sick with COVID “need to stay out for 10 days from symptom onset.”
More caution could be warranted considering how much remains unknown about COVID's lingering impacts on young people. Although rarer among young people, myocarditis has been identified in both symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID patients.
Potentially serious complications from myocarditis include heart failure and abnormal heart rhythms. Doctors can identify myocarditis through abnormalities detected on electrocardiograms, or EKGs, and other tests.
Myocarditis often resolves itself through rest without causing permanent complications, although not always, which is why health experts are stressing caution.
Dr. Ruth Lynfield, Minnesota’s state epidemiologist, brought up studies linking COVID to heart problems in mid-September when the Big Ten college conference announced it was bringing back football. The Minnesota State High School League was also considering starting up football at the time and has since done so.
“There are some people who do fine with this, but there are others, including young people, who do not do fine,” Lynfield said. “ … We really don’t have a sense of all the things this virus can do.”
Finn expressed a similar sentiment this week.
“Part of the reason we’re having so much caution about this is we just don’t have all the answers,” he said.
As a result, he recommends athletes young and old to get the OK from their doctors before resuming physical activity post-diagnosis. The road back to competition should include rest first, a medical examination second, and then a gradual return to exercise once the athlete is cleared.
The type and severity of symptoms and any underlying conditions and age could change the timeline. Many professional and college athletes, for example, opted against playing their seasons due to underlying conditions in themselves or their loved ones.
