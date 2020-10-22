MANKATO — Minnesota Medical Association’s incoming presidents often have a specific initiative in mind for their one-year terms.
Dr. Keith Stelter, a family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato who recently wrapped up his term as MMA president, came in last fall wanting to look at how climate change could impact health outcomes in Minnesota.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I had to quickly pivot and learn everything I could about COVID-19,” he said. “I read research coming out of China and Italy in those early days.”
Stelter and MMA used their platforms to call for and then support Minnesota’s stay-at-home order early in the pandemic. Later, they applauded cities and then the state for implementing mask mandates to slow down the spread of the virus.
Responding to a monumental health crisis would be enough to deal with in most years. As we’ve found out, 2020 isn’t like most years.
Months into the pandemic, George Floyd’s killing by police in Minneapolis amplified discussions about society’s racial inequities. Addressing health disparities and inequities in health care quickly became another focus, said Stelter, who’s been a doctor for 29 years.
“To have those two things going on at the same time was certainly a different year than what we’ve all experienced,” he said. “Every one of us has been affected by those two events this year.”
It was like 2020 threw Stelter and MMA a “giant curveball,” Dan Hauser, MMA’s director of communications, wrote in a statement. He recalled Stelter’s first column for the MMA’s Minnesota Medicine magazine as president, in which the Mankato doctor wrote about issues such as access to mental heath care, medication costs and day-to-day issues facing physicians.
The year’s curveballs meant the “twin pandemics of COVID-19 and structural racism in health care” took priority, Hauser wrote.
“Keith has represented us well as we moved these issues to the top of our priority list,” he said. “He’s always been ready and willing to talk with the press and make sure he clearly communicated our positions. There’s still much work to do, but he’s put down a solid foundation for future presidents to build upon.”
Stelter was nominated for the presidency and took the helm after an uncontested election. He previously served on MMA’s board of trustees and chaired committees within the organization.
Before MMA, he was president of the Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians about 15 years ago. MMA, a branch of the American Medical Association, is the overarching association for the academy as well as other specialty care organizations.
Helming an organization with 10,000 members across so many specialties was an honor, Stelter said.
“There are a lot of things that together we can all work on as physicians,” he said. “Those things like public health initiatives and vaccines, access to care, keeping burdens of care delivery down for both the patients and the physician.”
As president, he said he worked with MMA to push state legislators to reduce third-party interference in patient care. The bipartisan “prior authorization bill” had several provisions, including one making it so health insurance plans couldn’t change coverage terms during plan years.
In addition, it was designed to give doctors more ability to decide prior authorization for care. Doctors criticized the old prior authorization process for delaying care because they’d first need health-plan approval — which could be a lengthy process — for the care to qualify for coverage.
MMA and Stelter also worked on affordable telehealth options for patients. Health care providers and patients are relying more on telehealth for appointments during the pandemic.
Along with his work at Mayo in Mankato’s Eastridge clinic, Stelter has used telehealth at the free clinic he helped found in St. Peter earlier this year. The free clinic continues to serve patients who might be uninsured or underinsured during the pandemic.
The lessons he learned as MMA president can help him in his work in Mankato and St. Peter. Stelter said he learned how important it is to listen to and understand many different perspectives on complex issues, as well as how important physician voices are in getting accurate information out to the public.
“When some of the information that’s out on social media or other channels is frankly not accurate, as physicians we need to pick up the root meaning of the word ‘doctor’ — docere in Latin — which really means ‘teacher,’” he said. “We need to be teachers of the patients and public.”
MMA is grateful to Stelter for his selfless service being a “trusted voice” during the pandemic, said CEO Janet Silversmith in a statement.
“The COVID-19 pandemic dominated Dr. Stelter’s year as MMA president,” she said. “He skillfully rose to the occasion and served as a trusted voice of medicine amid a lot of inaccurate and confusing public information. His commitment to patient care, equity, and support for his fellow physicians was evident in all of his work.”
Stelter’s eventful year as president confirmed for him the importance of addressing patients’ social determinants of health. MMA brought together 60 physicians after Floyd’s death, Stelter said, to work on how they can better address those social determinants such as housing and job security.
Better recognition of how those factors influence health outcomes can help patients. And as Stelter put it, the health of communities can be interconnected.
“If one part of our population is very unhealthy, that has the potential to make all of us unhealthy, especially if you’re working with an infectious disease — a great example of that,” he said.
Leading such a large group of physicians gives him perspective on how the state’s health care system handled the pandemic so far. Minnesota has done fairly well, he said, but diligence is needed to keep it up.
“No matter where you live, you have to heed the ongoing recommendations to wear a mask in public and do these other health practices we’ve talked about like not gathering in large groups,” he said. “That’ll make a huge impact as we head into the cold and flu season.”
With adequate personal protective equipment in such short supply early in the pandemic — another issue MMA sounded the alarm this year — he said he hopes dealing with COVID-19 will make people better prepared if another pandemic happens.
“Good can come out of stressful and traumatic events,” he said. “What I hope is we learn and we’re able to put in place the right supports and structures.”
While it had to take a back seat to other pressing medical issues, he also hasn’t forgotten about climate change. He hopes to continue raising awareness of the negative health implications of a changing climate and advocating for solutions during his post-presidency.
“Like everything, you have to deal with emergency issues first,” he said. “So I hope in the future through my other leadership venues to continue to advocate for things we can do to address and mitigate climate change.”
