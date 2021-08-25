MANKATO — The region’s COVID-19 vaccination pace bounced back up this month after a slow July, and doctors hope this week’s formal approval of the Pfizer vaccine will help convince remaining holdouts.
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all went through studies before being approved for emergency use authorization in late 2020 or early 2021. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, took a further step Monday in formally approving Pfizer’s vaccine.
Some who were hesitant or refused to get vaccinated had pointed to the lack of FDA final approval among their reasons. While Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still under emergency use authorizations, Pfizer’s is the first to gain formal approval for people age 16 and older.
Based on what she’s heard from patients during the pandemic, Dr. Katie Anderson of Mankato Clinic said the approval could lead previously hesitant people to seek vaccinations.
“I definitely have had several patients that were hesitant to get the vaccine because it didn't have full FDA approval,” she said. “So hopefully now that it has full FDA approval some of those people who’ve been hesitant to get vaccinated will have more confidence getting the vaccine.”
Pfizer’s vaccine remains available to people between 12-15 years old under the emergency use authorization, or EUA. The FDA uses EUAs during public health emergencies when enough interim data on a medical product shows it’ll be effective and the potential benefits outweigh the potential risks.
Formal approval can come later if further data backs up what initial studies showed. In Pfizer’s case, the FDA reviewed 22,000 vaccine recipients plus 22,000 placebo recipients and found the vaccine to be 91% effective at preventing COVID-19 disease.
The agency studied safety outcomes for more than half of the clinical trial’s participants over a four-month period after vaccination. The most common side effects included pain, redness and swelling at the injection site, headaches, fatigue and muscle pain.
More safety data was collected on the COVID-19 vaccines than practically any previous type of vaccine, said Dr. Andrew Badley, chair of the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Task Force, during a media briefing Wednesday. He hops that will lead more unvaccinated people to seek the shot.
“This is the gold level standard of a safe and well tolerated and effective vaccine,” he said. “And we now have that (approval), so I encourage everyone to go out and get their vaccine if they haven’t done it already.”
After bottoming out in July, south-central Minnesota’s vaccination pace picked up over August’s first three weeks. The rise in people seeking vaccinations coincided with the region’s dramatic spike in new cases this summer.
State vaccine data shows about 5,486 doses were administered in the nine-county region in July. Through August’s first 23 days, the dosage total was already at 6,830, or about 24% higher than July’s full-month total.
The uptick is evident in all nine counties in the region. Eight of the counties already surpassed July’s dosage total as of Aug. 23 — the most recent vaccine data available — with Watonwan County being more than 99% of the way there with about a week left in the month.
The vaccination push is partly about limiting the virus from mutating into more contagious and deadly variants. It’s also about reducing your chances of infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
The overwhelming majority of people admitted to Mayo Clinic or Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals nowadays are people who chose not to get vaccinated or people who have impaired immune systems and thus didn’t receive as much protection from vaccines, according to Badley. People with immunocompromised conditions are now eligible to receive third doses to boost their immunity.
Third doses are likely to be recommended for the general vaccinated public in the coming months. Research shows the immunity gained from vaccines diminishes over time.
Immunity from a prior COVID-19 infection also diminishes over time, which is why Badley said it's not a good excuse not to get vaccinated when eligible. Between immunity from the vaccine versus immunity from a prior infection, he said, the former is far preferable.
“The science is clear on that,” he said. “Immunity that occurred after infection is not as good as immunity that occurred after a vaccine.”
Like at Mayo’s hospitals, Mankato Clinic’s urgent care has been seeing higher numbers of COVID-19 patients come in over the last three to four weeks, according to Anderson. Cases of RSV, a common respiratory virus for young children, also picked up in recent weeks.
If the FDA approval doesn’t convince holdouts, Anderson said sharing her personal stance on the vaccine has been effective at times. She’s waiting for vaccines to get approved for children younger than 12 so her young kids can get vaccinated.
“I think it helps with patient trust to let them know I’ve been vaccinated and I plan to have my kids vaccinated whenever they’re eligible,” she said.
