MANKATO — Area doctors are raising concerns about delayed emergency and preventive medical care caused by measures taken to stem the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order in March halting non-essential or elective surgeries and procedures. The stoppage was meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 as well as preserve personal protective equipment in case a surge in illnesses occurred.
The worst-case public health scenarios have been avoided so far, but delayed care is one of the negative consequences that comes with it.
After a month of delayed procedures, medical professionals worry about what health problems will arise from delayed elective and preventive care, said Dr. Andrew Lundquist, chief medical officer at Mankato Clinic.
“Our physicians and our providers are very concerned about the health of our community,” he said. “Delaying these elective procedures and surgeries and preventive care will put people at risk for other problems.”
The health care provider has switched to telehealth in certain cases and has 250 surgeries and 300 endoscopies on hold. With precautions in place, Lundquist said he feels health systems are just about in a position where they could safely and gradually begin reintroducing more procedures.
“We needed to take time to build up the infrastructure to take care of COVID patients, and it was appropriate to delay medically necessary elective surgeries and procedures,” he said. “We’re approaching the point where we could safely resume those procedures and screenings.”
Although the executive order didn’t stop emergency procedures, another doctor in Mankato voiced concerns Thursday that patients might not be seeking medical care when they need it during the pandemic. Dr. Paul Williams, an emergency physician at Mayo Clinic Health System, said the health care provider’s southwest region has had about a 40% reduction in emergency department visits.
The reasons for the drop could be twofold. People could be fearful about contracting COVID-19 if they seek help, and they may be misinterpreting recommendations for people who suspect they have the illness.
“Some of the confusion about whether or not hospitals are open might have to do with asking patients with COVID symptoms not to go to the emergency room,” Williams said.
People with mild COVID-19 symptoms were asked not to go to the emergency room if they can manage their symptoms from home, while those with severe symptoms are directed to dedicated clinics handling COVID-19 care. Neither of those recommendations changed when or where people with emergency medical needs should seek care.
Not receiving emergency medical care can lead to tragic outcomes. A Mayo Clinic doctor in Rochester was recently quoted saying people have died at home because they didn’t seek care in time.
Williams assured patients in need of emergency care that hospitals and clinics have advanced cleaning and sanitation procedures in place. They also have mask requirements on site and protocols to keep people with COVID-19 symptoms away from the general population.
The timeline on when full medical operations can resume remains murky. A statement from Mayo Clinic Health System indicated it is beginning to meet the needs of more patients who had delayed medical care because they couldn’t be deferred indefinitely.
“The provision of these services adheres to executive orders at both federal and state levels and we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and communities,” the statement said.
Mankato Clinic is also looking to state and national guidance as it decides how to proceed, Lundquist said.
One specific concern doctors have in the meantime, he added, is delayed cancer screenings. The clinic on average performed about 200 mammograms per week before the pandemic happened, diagnosing 1 in 200 with breast cancer.
“If we do the math, we would assume there are at least four people in the community that are walking around with cancer that don’t know they have it,” Lundquist said.
He described the clinic’s current situation as a balancing act between protecting against COVID-19 and trying to prevent care delays from causing further issues.
“We support our state government and their decisions, and we’d like to be able to provide patients with the care they need as soon as possible,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.