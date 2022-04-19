WINNEBAGO — A panel discussion about youth suicide prevention and mental health will follow the showing of a documentary film at 6:30 p.m. today at Veteran Resource Center and Academy, 132 S.E. First Ave., Winnebago.
There is no admission fee to view “My Ascension” or to participate in the discussion.
To register to attend or for more information, go to: myascension-winnebago.eventbrite.com.
The co-sponsor for the event is Heart and Mind Connection, a nonprofit organization with a focus on mental health advocacy and awareness.
