ST. PETER — Road work on a section of Highway 22 called Dodd Road on the northwest edge of St. Peter will result in brief traffic delays until the project is completed Friday.
Minnesota Department of Transportation crews are milling and paving the stretch of highway between Highway 169 to Nicollet County Road 20.
Motorists also may encounter short-term closures on some city streets in St. Peter during paving operations.
Traffic will be controlled with a pilot car and flaggers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.