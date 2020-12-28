LE SUEUR — Matt Juberien breeds British Labs near Le Sueur and has seen a surge of people interested in buying a puppy from him since the pandemic arrived and many people started working from home in March.
“I get a phone call at least once a day. Some Saturdays I’ll get like six calls,” he said.
With many people working remotely, some decided it is a good time to bring a puppy into their home. News outlets across the country have reported a pet boom, with a rise in sale and adoption of dogs.
While some local breeders have reported a jump in people reaching out, the structure of a dog-breeding business isn’t built to increase supply quickly. Some small breeders such as Juberien have one or two mothers they are able to breed so they only have a few litters available a year. He said despite the surge in interest, his sales haven’t increased because of this.
Small breeders such as Juberien said some people reached out hoping to have a puppy within a month or so because they wanted a puppy for Christmas or just wanted to bring a puppy into their home as soon as possible. His next litter will not be available to go to their new homes until late March or early April, but he has already sold some of the puppies.
He has heard of other breeders who have waiting lists that go out a year and a half in advance. People are putting down deposits for puppies that will not be born for another year and a half, he said.
Juberien started breeding British Labs to be hunting dogs while in high school. He is in college now at South Dakota State University and his dogs live at his parents' home, but he hopes to be able to raise more breeding dogs and increase his business after he graduates.
Island Golden Farms, a farm southeast of Le Sueur, also has seen increased interest in their puppies.
“The calls never stop," Sharon Riebel said.
Riebel and her husband started Island Golden Farms and breeding golden retrievers more than 40 years ago. She said there’s always been steady business for the farm, but that interest has gone up during the pandemic.
She said they also aren’t able to accommodate for the jump in interest.
“Because we have a limited number of puppies, we can’t help everybody,” she said. “Those that we do have are spoken for before they are born.”
While some breeders have had more people reaching out, others said their demand hasn’t changed much during the pandemic. Kristen Landsteiner from Southern Minnesota Pomskies said that there’s always been quite a demand for puppies. Because they are a small family breeder, they have only had two litters during the pandemic.
She said the Mankato dog-breeding business has sold puppies to more physicians and people in the health care industry since March. With elective surgeries on hold during the beginning of the pandemic and the change in schedules, she said some have thought it was the right time to get a dog or add to their family.
