No one likes inflation, but for the most part we don’t notice the impact in our daily routines.
But when it hits the dollar stores, people get worked up.
Dollar stores have a special place in people’s hearts. The idea of getting a variety of things for a buck a piece juices our psyche and there is a treasure hunt aspect involved in a trip to dollar stores.
So when the Dollar Tree chain announced recently it will jack up most of its offerings to $1.25 — a 25% hike across the board — shoppers and analysts were aghast. The decision to raise prices is a huge gamble for the company as they wait to see how customers respond to the end of the everything-for-a-buck model the stores have used for 35 years.
Dollar stores have been around for several decades and they draw not just those who need to watch every penny, but also a lot of higher income folks who like value. A Consumer Reports survey found that 88% of Americans shop at dollar stores.
Shoppers don’t expect much of the stuff they buy to be of high quality. Last summer we were going to a potluck and bought a big $1 plastic serving bowl so we didn’t have to worry about taking it home. It looked pretty decent and we filled it with pasta salad, brought it along and set it on the potluck table when we noticed it had split nearly in half.
We got a replacement bowl from the host. We did achieve the goal of not having to worry about bringing the bowl back home.
Dollar stores have found a huge market in small towns. The little town of Pine River by our cabin, population 900, had two newer dollar stores just a couple of blocks apart for a while, until the Dollar General finally put the stake in the heart of the other one.
Dollar General, with its ubiquitous yellow and black sign, is the behemoth of discount stores with about 17,000 of them across the country, while Family Dollar is next with 7,900 locations.
Unlike many of the other dollar stores, Dollar General always had a slightly different model, selling many items for more than a dollar — only about 20% of their products sell for a buck.
Dollar General aims to attract higher income shoppers and last year rolled out new stores called Popshelf aimed specifically at female customers with household annual income ranging from $50,000 to $125,000. The stores, which sell everything for $5 or less, have been such a hit the company is accelerating new locations across the country.
While dollar stores are changing the way Americans shop, many critics worry about their impact on rural areas, where they may be the only option for shopping. Food access advocates worry that the stores’ skyrocketing growth means businesses that offer more fruit and vegetables won’t locate in rural towns and many towns are pressuring the dollar stores to expand their healthy food options.
And Consumer Reports points out that the bargains aren’t always what they seem. To keep things cheap, the discount stores are often steadily shrinking the size of products. Your dollar might buy less than a handful of snack chips in a bag that’s puffed up with air to make it look bigger. Many shopping analysts note that paying more for a larger bag at a supercenter store actually results in a cheaper-per-ounce cost.
But don’t expect Americans to shy away from the discount stores. If it has “dollar” in its name, it’s gotta be good.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
