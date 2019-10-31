NORTH MANKATO — A Wisconsin man is accused of head butting and choking a woman pregnant with his child Monday in North Mankato.
Orville V. Duke III, 24, of Milwaukee, was charged with two felonies for domestic assault by strangulation and terroristic threats this week in Nicollet County.
The alleged victim told police she’s six months pregnant and was trying to get him to leave her apartment when he struck her on the side of the head, choked her, pulled her hair and head butted her, according to a criminal complaint. She went on to say he threatened to kill her before he left the apartment, leading to her alerting apartment management to call the police.
Duke told police she kept poking at him and preventing him from moving while he tried to collect his belongings to leave. He said he pushed her before leaving, according to the complaint.
