MANKATO — A man is facing several charges after he allegedly forced his way into a Mankato apartment and took away a woman's phone as she tried to call 911.
A woman who knows Jeremy Lynn Endres, 39, of Mankato, said she found him outside of her apartment Monday night and he passed out from intoxication. He reportedly was still there the next morning and continued to refuse to leave.
When the woman got out her cellphone to call 911, Endres allegedly rushed into the apartment, took the phone and ran.
He was arrested several hours later after he was found passed out behind a building.
Endres was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony burglary, felony robbery, gross misdemeanor interfering with a 911 call and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.