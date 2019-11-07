Lower North Mankato residents wondering why there are so many gravel spots on sidewalks can take heart: Those spots will be covered with asphalt for the winter.
The CenterPoint Energy project to replace about 15,000 feet of gas pipeline is set to end in late November, but it won’t be completely done until next year.
A spokesperson with CenterPoint said on Tuesday that crews are working to lay asphalt on streets and sidewalks this month. While the roads will be patched this year, the sidewalks won’t be fully repaired with concrete until the region warms up once more.
“The plan is to come back and put down good sidewalk in the spring,” North Mankato Public Works Director Nate Host said earlier this week.
Construction workers began the project in September as part of a citywide gas line update. This week, workers will replace lines between Lake and Center streets, and between Garfield Avenue and Park and Wheeler avenues.
At the same time, contractors have laid asphalt between Center and Range streets, and between Page and Belgrade avenues. The crews are fixing the streets between Belgrade and South avenues, and between Lee Boulevard and Center Street.
Those areas all have various gravel patches on sidewalks, which will be covered in asphalt over the next few weeks. That includes previous gravel patches at Lake and Center streets, and between Garfield Avenue and Park and Wheeler avenues.
For more information on the project, check out CenterPoint Energy online at centerpointenergy.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.