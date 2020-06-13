MANKATO — Amina Jemi sat on several donated bicycles before she settled on one she liked.
Now she just has to learn how to ride it.
Jemi is a Minnesota State University graduate electrical engineering student from Bangladesh. "There's a lot of prejudice there," she said of the fact she was never taught to ride.
But she was confident in her ability to learn. "I think a few hours I'll learn."
She was one of several international students who gathered in a parking lot near MSU Saturday to choose from a couple of dozen donated bikes.
Dolly Baruah helped found the group Remember Me Too to bring attention to the plight of international students stranded here during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said when public bus service was suspended due to the virus, many international students had no way to get around Mankato to buy groceries or to do other tasks.
"Some students live downtown or further away, and they need to come here and get free groceries," she said, referring to the groceries donated weekly by the Campus Cupboard at Crossroads Campus Ministry near MSU.
David Coulibaly, a student from the Ivory Coast, picked up a bike to help him get around.
"It's OK during school because there's a bus every half hour, but it's complicated now."
A junior in computer engineering, Coulibaly said he's been happy to get groceries every Tuesday from the Campus Cupboard. He had worked at one of the food stations at the Student Union on campus, but like many other international students, lost his job when the pandemic hit and the campus closed.
Jemi said she's most excited about using her bike to see Mankato, something she hasn't been able to do before.
"We have to spend all our time inside. I don't know many people. It's beautiful here. There are a lot of parks here, people say, but without a car you can't go anywhere."
She had hoped to land a paid internship this summer, but the pandemic prevented that. She said she's grateful for those who donated the bicycles.
"People here are nice. They call it 'Minnesota Nice.'"
Baruah said they plan to set up a loaner program where international students can check out bikes.
"They won't have to pay anything and they can take them for maybe two weeks at a time and check them out again if no one else needs it."
Many of the more than 1,000 international students in Mankato have had a tough time as they lost their campus jobs and many of their families have had difficulty helping them financially because they, too, have been hit economically by the pandemic.
MSU has created funds to help international students and created 200 jobs on campus to hire back some of the students, many who had worked for the university's food service vendor.
Baruah said some students are now having trouble affording their rent and fear becoming homeless.
And in July, international students face an $1,800 fee to cover their annual health insurance bill with the university.
"If they don't pay, they will lose their health insurance," she said.
Baruah said there are more fears ahead as tuition and other costs come due.
The Remember Me Too group has written letters to the state university system and governor seeking more help.
And Baruah said food donations for students have started to slow down as demand for groceries has increased.
The bicycle event, held at the St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center parking lot, was held in partnership with the Newman Center and the Zonta Club of Mankato.
People interested in donating a bicycle can contact Paul Prew at paul.prew@mnsu.edu or call 507-380-4306.
For more details about the Remember Me Too Movement email remembermetoo1@gmail.com or call 507-351-5144. To follow Remember Me Too on Facebook visit facebook.com/remembermetooforinternationalstudents.
