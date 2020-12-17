MANKATO — Matching fund challenges recently were created to help two area nonprofits reach their donation goals.
• The Salvation Army's Rescue Christmas campaign goal of $500,000 will receive boosts from corporate gifts and sponsorships when donors drop certain denominations of cash into the organization's red collection kettles distributed throughout town.
Donations to the nonprofit will be matched by about 20 corporate partners in Blue Earth County and North Mankato, said Salvation Army Lt. Andy Wheeler of The Salvation Army in Mankato.
For every $5, $10 and $20 donation collected via the red kettles (and online donations of those three amounts), the partners will match funds. The matching fund cap is about $30,000.
The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign concludes Dec. 24.
• An anonymous donor has committed to matching up to $35,000 for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s campaign.
The match applies to new donors and current-year donors who increase their donation amounts before Jan. 15.
CEO Barb Kaus said in an email message the matching funds will help Greater Mankato Area United Way continue its work to ensure individuals and families throughout the region receive the services they need.
On Tuesday the nonprofit had reached 68 percent of its campaign goal of $2,060,000 for 56 programs within 36 agencies throughout Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
United Way programs serve more than 51,000 people each year.
Donations may be made online at: MankatoUnitedWay.org/donate; by calling United Way at 345-4551; and by sending checks made out to Greater Mankato Area United Way in the mail to: 127 S. Second St. No. 190, Mankato, MN 56001.
