LAFAYETTE — A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help with Lafayette's fire chief's medical expenses.
Scott VanDeest, 47, has been hospitalized in Minneapolis since June 8, when he was found unresponsive in his home.
He apparently suffered a "brain bleed" on the left side of his head, a CaringBridge post said.
After doctors found abnormal connections between an artery and blood veins behind an eye; surgery was performed to cauterize the area to prevent more bleeding, according to the post.
VanDeest's condition was listed as serious Wednesday afternoon, said a spokesperson for Hennepin County Medical Center.
The fundraising campaign's goal is $30,000. To contribute, go to: www.gofundme.com/f/team-scottie.
