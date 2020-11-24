ST. JAMES — Diane Dannen, of rural St. James, has been spending the past three weeks getting out the word about Thursday's annual blood drive by putting up posters and placing paper tent announcements on tables at local eating establishments.
“We have five drives a year in St. James. This one has always been very successful. It's the time of year when people really want to give.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, only two slots out of 185 remained open for donor appointments at the drive.
“We might take a walk-in if there's a cancellation,” Dannen said.
The St. James blood drive is the only American Red Cross community-sponsored Thanksgiving Day blood drive in Minnesota. In its 15 previous years, nearly 3,000 blood donations have been given at the annual event, according to an American Red Cross release.
“Blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of our communities, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need. We are thankful for the giving spirit of the St. James community who have made this Thanksgiving Day blood drive successful year after year," Cathy Stapel, Red Cross account manager, said in a statement.
This year, due to the pandemic, the four-hour event, from 7:30-11:30 a.m., was moved to the St. James National Guard Armory.
“It's the biggest place we have in town. We''ll be able to practice social distancing,” Dannen said.
When blood donors arrive, their temperatures will be checked. Face masks will be required. Workers will be required to wear gloves.
Dannen credits a predecessor with coming up with an idea for offering an opportunity to donate blood on Thanksgiving. “I think the gal was a head nurse.”
She said there's been other changes in routine since she began volunteering at the drive. This year's donors will receive juice, a bottle of water and a pre-packaged small treat. “We used to serve crackers, cookies, cheese and coffee. We can't do that anymore.”
Dannen's regular St. James crew will be receiving extra help during the 2020 drive.
“Because of the concern and fears about COVID, the Red Cross is sending people to assist our volunteers.”
Dannen, 73, and her husband, Larry, 78, themselves are longtime supporters of their hometown drive. Over the years, he's donated 19 gallons of blood. She's been an organizer for 10 years.
“It's a way we found to give back,” she said. In pre-COVID years, she also volunteered at a local nursing home and was active in church activities.
When the drive is completed Thursday, the Dannens plan to head home to spend a quiet afternoon on their farm. The couple's adult children and their grandchildren won't be traveling to St. James.
“We'll put up the Christmas tree or maybe we will just relax.”
Blood donors may make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
