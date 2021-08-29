Finally, I may get to be cool.
Yes, everyone mocked my minivans but I have always been content with them. They’re utilitarian, sensible vehicles.
Apparently new generations of devotees are making the minivan cool again.
According to the Cox automotive report, while most cars, trucks and SUVs have sold at their sticker price, mini-vans have been selling at 8% above due to the high demand and not enough supply.
People of all ages, including young couples, are finding the joy of plenty of cargo and passenger space and the sense of security sitting up higher with a commanding view of the road.
Minivans didn’t exist until Chrysler built one in 1983. They quickly replaced big station wagons and became a staple of Americana. Somewhere along the way they became the staple of ridicule as soccer-mom and old-guy vehicles and many predicted they would soon be extinct.
The American love affair with SUVs has had much to do with the idea of off-road capabilities. But no one really buys their Ford Bronco or Toyota Highlander with the intent they’re going to use them to drive through logging trails up north or rut through abandoned Iron Range mines.
I’ve always been amused seeing some middle-aged women and men with a Suburban or fat-tire full-size diesel pickup who burn through a lot of fuel only to drive them mainly to the mall or their office. I suppose you can’t get the same ego stoke from tooling around in a Chrysler Pacifica.
Our minivans have been reliable laborers.
The guards at the Menards yard have looked with bemusement and wonder at how much lumber, paver stones, plywood, windows and shingles I can get in one van, the back door strapped down with a bungee cord.
Flip the two rows of back seats up and five grandkids and Jack the sheltie are crammed in for trips to the cabin, a couple of kayaks strapped to the roof.
The big Amish hickory and oak rocking chair we found in the Smokey Mountains rocked contentedly in the back of the van on the way home.
Minivans are great for trips, with big rolling side doors and cargo door and vast floor space to spread out suitcases, coolers, clothes and more.
A couple of years ago after a week in Glacier National Park, the back of our van was a mountain of bags and clothes, rocks and assorted gear.
We went into Canada to visit Waterton. The border guard looked at our passports, asked a few questions and waved us through into Canada. The guard on the way out had a long list of questions: Do we have any alcohol, guns, animal pelts, plants or medicines we bought in Canada? She sat in her little kiosk with that look that said she thought we were lying with every answer.
“Can you open the side door,” she asked, apparently expecting to see cases of Canadian Club Rye whiskey, shotguns and perhaps a Vancouver Island marmot crawling around. Instead she saw an impressively large heap of dirty clothes, Cheeto bags, open suitcases and coolers.
I could see her make a snap decision that she had no intention of grubbing through the jumble to check for contraband, even if she thought we might have three kilos of cocaine under there somewhere. She handed back our passports and waved us through.
From now on I can have the added satisfaction of knowing our minivan isn’t just a sensible workhorse but is also way cool.
I’m expecting a lot of thumbs-up and fist pumps as I drive around now. Just don’t look in the back. I may have some straw bales and a junk microwave in there, which could dampen my coolness factor
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
