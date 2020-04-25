Every spring many more people suddenly take to the paths and sidewalks that regular year-round users often have to themselves during the winter. The phenomenon is like zombies attracted to sunlight.
The reawakening after winter is great to see. The fresh air and increasing daylight lift the soul and get people moving more after long, dark winters.
Not surprisingly, this spring the usual expected increase in foot traffic increased multifold because of the COVID-19 outbreak. With so many activities canceled and venues closed, outdoors is the one place for folks to safely go during a pandemic if they follow health guidelines.
Most people I've seen out and about are really good about social distancing, moving to the edge of the trail or sidewalk to reach at least a 6-foot span between passersby.
When I first started this new spacing practice as we came upon other walkers, my husband thought I was hurting people's feelings because I always move way over. I sensibly think if 6 feet is minimum, then I'm going to make the distance 8 or 10 feet when possible, or I'll even go in another direction. I don't jump in front of traffic, but I will walk in the road to achieve as wide of a distance as I can.
I've seen the re-enactment of a cough spray. It isn't pretty. Plus I have science backing up my instinct: Researchers at M.I.T. observed particles from a cough traveling as far as 16 feet and those from a sneeze as far as 26 feet. I come from a family of sneezers. We wear visors and eyewear around each other for a reason.
Most people, I found, give an appreciative nod to my moving over. After all, they don't know that I'm not a coronavirus incubator. I hope not, but I could be one of those 1 in 4 asymptomatic people walking around.
Besides, most Midwesterners are uncomfortable being too close to one another anyway. My doubling of the social distance is probably a relief to many of them so they don't have to make eye contact.
Others are taking more time to understand the new distance guideline or just aren't adopting it. Bicyclists and runners have both come up from behind me with no warning and zipped by, ignoring the 6-foot rule.
Maybe moving quicker means you're not exposing others to germs you may be carrying, but you also have to think about the liquid coming off some outdoor exercisers, especially if they're aiming for strenuous levels. My older brother was a long-distance runner way before it was trendy and turned the one-nostril nose blow into an art form. During one rural run, he turned to blow just as a car passed him at 45 mph — a gruesome lesson in why regularly checking your washer fluid level is a sound practice.
One of my coping mechanisms for avoiding busy areas is to walk when either everyone else is eating breakfast or supper or watching TV as the sun sets. I also — at the risk of giving away a valuable secret — recommend lesser-known spots to visit. Linnaeus Arboretum in St. Peter had only five people in it last Sunday afternoon when I walked there. I spotted a bluebird, heard a pheasant and enjoyed multiple habitats in one compact area. I also noticed only two vehicles parked at the Ottawa Bluffs Nature Conservancy trailhead, so that's on my list of future jaunts.
And after a long work day when it's not convenient to get to those places, I could try a technique I saw on a birthday card that featured a woman making a fashion statement by balancing a curtain rod with a colorful, frilly valance across her shoulders. The 7-foot valance above my kitchen window is made of sheer fabric that will be perfect for summer wear while also acting as a social-distancing tool with a touch of flair.
Kathy Vos is news editor and can be reached at kvos@mankatofreepress.com.
