MANKATO — A new mini doughnut truck business and a variety of new buildings, including West Bank, DSG, SPS and others are among the latest business developments in Mankato.
DonutNV
The local food truck industry keeps growing, with one of the latest entrants being DonutNV, owned and operated by Andy and Christine Nessler.
“We were looking for some different business opportunities and checked into some franchises we thought would be successful in Mankato and have growth potential and something we could involve our family in. We have two teenage sons and a young daughter,” said Christine.
They hit the sweet spot with the doughnut truck, part of a growing franchise that now has 100 locations across the country. This is the first in Minnesota.
“What makes DonutNV a little different than mini doughnuts people have seen, is it’s an experience. There’s a window where people can watch while they’re being made. And we can customize them with 20 different toppings, things like powdered sugar, dirt and worms, strawberry shortcake or unicorn. We also have a flavor of the month that the franchise puts out,” she said.
They also have fresh-squeezed lemonade, iced coffee including a sweet coffee, and for fall events hot coffee, chocolate and cider.
The company is based in Florida. The Nesslers traveled there to attend their “Donut University” where they learned to operate the business and to see their truck, which was shipped back to Mankato.
“We want to focus on catering corporate events, private events, weddings, retirement parties, employee appreciation events, church events,” Christine said. “We believe there’s a lot of opportunity with the corporate events.”
They’ve already been at such events as Songs on The Lawn and the United Way kickoff and will be at Thunder of Drums and all home MSU football games.
The franchise divides up territories of 100,000 population for each franchisee truck. The Nessler’s territory is Mankato, North Mankato, St. Peter, Waseca, New Ulm, and also touches into the southern Twin Cities metro.
With the truck air conditioned and heated, they plan to be at events into the fall and winter.
West Bank
West Des Moines-based West Bank entered the Mankato market in 2019 in downtown office space.
Now construction on a new bank located off Highway 22 north, next to Compeer Financial, is nearing completion.
Tom Lenz is the Mankato market president of the bank.
The Mankato branch and new branches in St. Cloud and Owatonna are part of a push by West Bank into Minnesota. West Bank’s branch in Rochester opened in 2013.
Founded in 1893, the publicly traded West Bank has assets of more than $3 billion. Besides its Minnesota offices, West Bank has several offices in the Greater Des Moines area.
Lentz, previously Mankato president of Bremer Bank, said that while West Bank is new to Mankato, the local and group leadership has deep roots in the area.
Anniversaries
Some businesses and a building are marking anniversaries.
The WOW! Zone, bowling alley, arcade and food venue is celebrating its 15th anniversary.
Family-owned Volk Transfer is in its 75thd year. Frank Volk founded Volk Transfer in 1948. He originally operated with only one tractor. Frank went on to own and operate Volk Transfer for 33 years.
ISG, which was started by Gene Isakson and Ken Surprenant in a Mankato basement in 1973, now has more than 500 multi-disciplinary professionals, ranging from architects and designers to engineers, technologists, marketers and project managers.
ISG has 11 offices in four states across the Upper Midwest.
The Profinium tower, which was under construction 10 years ago, was Mankato’s first glass-lined office tower, located on South Riverfront Drive and Warren Street in downtown Mankato.
Profinium Bank opened in the tower in 2015.
DSG branch
DSG (Dakota Supply Group) is opening a new branch in Mankato at 1760 Energy Drive.
The building is one of several commercial/industrial buildings that have been built in the area across from the Walmart distribution center on North Victory Drive on the far northeast edge of Mankato. The area has seen the Picklebarn open recently. A commercial center that includes new offices for general contractor Rice Companies is nearby and APX Construction is finishing up the Elevate 22 commercial campus.
DSG is a full-line distributor of electrical, plumbing, HVAC, communications, utility, well water and sewer, waterworks, automation products and systems.
It will have a ribbon cutting July 19.
DSG is 100% employee-owned, headquartered in Plymouth, with 14 locations across Minnesota. They are celebrating their 125th anniversary.
SPS plumbing
SPS razed its showroom and warehouse on North Riverfront Drive and is replacing it with one that’s 10,000 square feet larger.
The company doesn’t sell directly to the public, but people can come in and pick out faucets and a variety of other plumbing supplies and then have their licensed plumber purchase them from SPS.
The foundation for the new building is complete but the company, based in St. Louis Park, doesn’t have a definitive opening date. It has a temporary location in Mankato but does not have a showroom.
