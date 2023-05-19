MANKATO — The Dotson Iron Castings foundry in Mankato was sold to MacLean Power Systems, according to an announcement Friday from the companies.
Dotson, founded in 1876, will remain in Mankato, stated MPS CEO Steve Scharnhorst in a release.
"We look forward to investing in the workplace and workforce located in Mankato," he stated.
MPS, founded in 1986, manufactures products for "transmission, distribution, substation, and communications infrastructure." It's based in South Carolina and has operations in the U.S., Canada, Europe, South America and Asia.
The companies had existing business relations prior to finalizing the purchase. Dotson supplied transmission hardware and fiberglass cross-arm brackets to MPS facilities in Alabama and South Carolina.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dotson to the MPS team," Scharnhorst stated. "As an existing vendor to MPS, our partnership with Dotson has flourished over the last several years. Dotson’s excellent performance as a supplier, including the quality of their product, and best-in-class foundry process are really what drove us to this partnership."
He added that what's most advantageous about Dotson is its "talented and knowledgeable team," who will continue to be an "essential element."
Tyson Twait, Dotson CEO, will serve as vice president and general manager of Mankato operations for MPS.
“I am very excited about the opportunity this brings to Dotson," he stated. "MPS’ dedication to its facilities, employees, and safety will be of great benefit to our existing workforce.”
Located at 200 W. Rock St. near Old Town, Dotson completed a 7,800-square-foot addition and renovation in 2022, adding new meeting rooms, break areas, locker rooms and a rooftop patio.
