Dale Leighton feels most free when he’s cruising the open roads on a motorcycle.
“It’s when I’m closest to God is when I’m behind them bars,” he said. “Instead of jail bars, now I’m behind handle bars.”
At 60, the North Mankato man’s wilder days are behind him. And a lengthy wait for his second heart transplant kept him confined to a hospital — and off the road — for more than a year between March 2018 and 2019.
He’s been building up his strength in the months since in anticipation of his first post-surgery ride on a Harley-Davidson at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota this week.
For someone who was attached to an IV pole for a year, he said having the freedom to take a trip with family and friends will be another step toward living again rather than just existing. He leaves for the rally today.
“I’m so excited,” he said. “My brother pushed me to do this. He had it booked last year already.”
His brother, Duane “Dewy” Leighton, booked the trip to give Dale a goal to work toward. Dale diligently followed through after his latest surgery.
“It worked out as a motivational tool,” Dewy said. “He said he’s been working extra hard at physical therapy and walks.”
Now, Dewy, 59, is encouraging his older brother to start riding again. He has a route in mind so his brother won’t have to stop and start much, which would be harder on his legs.
“I spoke with him yesterday and I informed him adamantly that once he gets out here in South Dakota on these wide-open roads, he will be riding,” Dewy said.
Dale shares his sibling’s confidence.
“I’m going to be riding bike, trust me,” he said. “Burn some gas, kick some ass.”
Close calls
Dale’s health ordeal began 14 years ago when he had a “widowmaker” heart attack, meaning his left anterior descending artery was just about completely blocked. While the ailment has claimed countless victims — it received the ominous nickname for a reason — he survived.
His heart, however, was only limping along afterward. And so was Dale. His strength was so sapped he needed an electric cart to go grocery shopping.
A left ventricular assist device, or LVAD, kept his weakened heart pumping blood for nine years. Dale couldn’t go anywhere without lugging a controller with him, to the point he often feels like he’s forgetting something when he leaves his apartment now.
“I always was dragging crap,” he said. “It was hard to do anything.”
The LVAD wasn’t a permanent fix. Only a transplant would prolong Dale’s life, but in 2017 he learned even a new heart isn’t guaranteed to work.
He remembers experiencing that familiar low-energy feeling after his first transplant procedure. Doctors realized he’d need another transplant, and Dale would have to stay in the hospital until one became available.
“Needing a second transplant is not very common,” said Dr. Rocky Daly, Dale’s surgeon and the surgical director of heart and lung transplantation at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys in Rochester. “Most people do well after heart transplantation and they do well for quite a long time.”
He said a rejection process in Dale’s body damaged the heart, preventing it from working as hoped. Multiple transplants are more common in younger patients who need their hearts to last for longer lifespans.
Dale was otherwise young and vigorous enough, though, for a second transplant to make sense. He’d just have to wait for another new heart. And wait he did, spending his 59th and 60th birthdays in the hospital.
He was among thousands across the country waiting for an organ donation. The United Network of Organ Sharing counts 113,000 people on the waiting list, with about 22 people dying every day without receiving one.
There were times Dale thought he might join them. He’d watch his newfound hospital friends struggling alongside him, edging closer to death.
At his lowest points, he was about ready to quit and go into hospice. His chaplain, nurses, doctors, family and friends convinced him to keep going. Having deep faith helped, Dale said.
Along with birthdays, he spent holidays in the hospital. For Fourth of July in 2018, he and other patients decorated their IV poles for a parade in the hospital’s courtyard — throwing out candy to children. Naturally, Dale decked his IV pole out in Harley-Davidson gear.
His wait ended March 14. He remembers waking up to a room full of his medical team, who told him he’d be getting a heart that day.
“It was pretty touching,” he said. “Everybody there was so happy.”
He felt the difference from the first transplant nearly immediately after the second procedure. He recovered over the following months at Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester before returning home to North Mankato in June.
With Sturgis quickly approaching, he continued to add strength through physical therapy at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. His legs still aren’t as strong as he’d like, but he can slowly swing his leg over his Harley to take a seat outside his apartment.
“When I got home, I was using a walker, then I stepped down to my cane, and now I’m trying to do it with nothing,” he said. “It’s easier to walk with the walker, but I don’t get stronger.”
Longtime rider, first-time Harley
Along with booking the Sturgis trip, Dale’s brother helped him find his 2000 Electra Glide Harley. Although a huge Harley fan, he’d only previously owned Suzukis, Hondas and other cycle brands.
Dale and Dewy have been riding together for 50 years, starting with mini bikes when they were 8 or 9 years old. Both have been to Sturgis in the past, although Dale’s last time in 2010 wasn’t the trip he envisioned.
He still had the LVAD at the time. In scorching temperatures, he could hardly conjure up the energy to leave his hotel room.
“I spent most of the days in the hotel room because it was too hot out there,” he said. “I didn’t get to see any bands. I plan to see bands this time and do the whole deal.”
Although Sturgis has a rowdy reputation, he’s mainly there for the bikes. Dale has been clean and sober for 21 years, saying he’ll happily drink water and bask in the atmosphere. He has a reputation for helping others dealing with alcoholism and drug addiction.
After all the time in the hospital, Dewy said the trip will be a huge deal for his brother. More of his biggest supporters, including son Dale Jr., will be with him.
“Who knows when the last time he’s been out on a vacation, let alone a motorcycle ride,” Dewy said. “It kind of means everything to get out here and live life again. He got the gift, and now he gets to go out and live life again.”
Doctors encouraged Dale to go on the trip. His surgeon said Dale doesn’t have to live with limitations anymore.
“He’s gone from being so sick he was needing to be in the hospital or he would die — and that wasn’t going to last for a lot longer — and now he’s talking about being well enough to travel out to Sturgis,” Daly said. “What a gift.”
And it’s all possible because of donors. Dale’s social worker helped him write a letter to his donor’s family outlining his hopes and dreams after transplantation.
He’s nervous but wants to meet them someday. With how good he feels, he suspects his life-saver was a young person.
Dewy said his brother isn’t the type to take the gift for granted.
“He’s a good host for that heart,” he said. “He goes to all his doctor appointments, he follows his physical therapy, he does his medication to a T.”
The scars Dale’s accumulated on his chest are visible reminders of what it took to keep him alive. Sturgis bound today, he said he can’t ask for much more. He just hopes his story inspires more people to donate.
“I owe everything to God,” he said. “I’m afraid to even ask him for any more; I’ve been so blessed.”
To register to become a donor, go to www.donatelife.net.
