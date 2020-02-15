I like reading obituaries. And not just because I'm getting older.
Ben Franklin said the first thing he did when he awoke was to scan the obituary page: "If my name is not on it, I get up.”
Yes, you do see more names of those you knew in the obits the older you get, but I've always found them a good read. A lot of people do. There's an entire community of people who read obituaries as a hobby. There are books that reprint inspiring obits of regular people. Twitter feeds and Facebook groups share great obits.
I like the obits page because it's a daily reminder of incredible things very ordinary people accomplish.
Writing obits used to be the purview of newspaper writers. We, like all daily papers, had a reporter whose job was to write obituaries, collecting information each day from area funeral homes. There was a formula for writing obits, a straightforward, fact-filled recounting of people's lives, family, career, survivors. And we ran them for free because they were considered news items.
Now, newspapers charge for running them and the families get to write obits any way they want.
For those in the future who try tracing their genealogy, the new era of obits won't always be helpful. People come into historical societies daily seeking out obits of ancestors and they find a trove of details, from who and when someone married, parents' names, kids and their spouses names, the church they attended, what they died of, where they worked.
Obits today may have all of that — or none of it.
A lot of obits are definitely more entertaining and humorous now than the "just the facts, ma'am" approach of years ago.
Many give credit for less sober and more humorous obits to Art Buchwald, a longtime humorist whose columns were carried by newspapers across the country.
When he died in 2007, his online obituary had a video link in which Buchwald said, "Hi, I'm Art Buchwald, and I just died," followed by some musings of his life.
He may have been outdone by a guy named Doug Legler, of Fargo, who died a few years ago. He instructed his family about his obit.
He was an avid reader of obits, they said, and he usually had some criticism about how they were written — too wordy, too boisterous, too detailed, too fawning.
When he died, his obit carried his photo and name and only the words, "Doug died."
A Cleveland, Ohio, man who held season tickets to the always terrible Cleveland Browns football team requested in his obit that six Browns players be his pall bearers "so they can let me down one last time."
Walt Bruhl penned his own obit before he died a few years ago, saying there would be no viewing at his funeral because his wife refused to honor his request to have him standing in the corner of the room with a glass of Jack Daniels in his hand so he'd appear natural to visitors.
People use their obits to confess to crimes (one guy admitted it was he who stole the safe from the drive-in in 1971 and that his college diploma was fake). Some take one last shot at adversaries. Or they give their friends and family a good laugh.
The obits may not be as valuable for future family research, but they often give a better insight into who someone was.
