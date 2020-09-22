MANKATO — Area residents will have a chance to hear from and question the three remaining candidates to replace longtime Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges at a public event Thursday afternoon.
The finalists — City Administrator Susan Arntz of Waconia, City Manager Daniel Ortiz-Hernandez of Wasco, California, and City Manager John Prescott of Vermillion, South Dakota — are scheduled to interact with the public at the civic center Thursday before undergoing formal interviews with the City Council on Friday.
If all goes as planned, the council will settle on a successor to Hentges on Friday afternoon, a contract will be finalized during the weekend and the winner will be officially hired Monday night.
Arntz, Ortiz-Hernadez and Prescott were among four finalists chosen by a three-member search committee led by Mayor Najwa Massad. George Lahanas, the city manager of East Lansing, Michigan, was the fourth but has withdrawn from consideration.
Lahanas was the only one of the four leading a city of similar size to Mankato. But East Lansing, with a population of 48,000 that nearly matches Mankato's, is a university town with a university as big as the city. Michigan State University has about 45,000 students, three times the size of Minnesota State.
Vermillion is also a college town, home to the University of South Dakota, with a population of just under 11,000. Waconia, a southwestern Twin Cities ex-urban community, is home to 12,370. Wasco, a community of 28,000, is in California's San Joaquin Valley fewer than 25 miles northwest of Bakersfield, a city of nearly 400,000.
Mankatoans will be able to hear about the experiences of the remaining candidates and their visions for the city starting at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the main banquet hall of the Mayo Clinic Event Center. The three will take turns being introduced, offering remarks and fielding a few questions. Arntz will lead off, followed by Ortiz-Hernandez at 3:05 p.m. and Prescott at 3:40 p.m., according to Hentges.
When they're not meeting with the general public, each candidate will be interacting for about an hour with community leaders in the Grand Hall. The trio will then join the council for a social gathering at 6 p.m.
On Friday, the council will convene in a work session at 8:30 a.m. with formal interviews running from 9 a.m. to just after 1 p.m., starting with Prescott, followed by Ortiz-Hernandez and concluding with Arntz.
After a short lunch break, the council will hold a special meeting to deliberate and choose a successor to Hentges, who announced in June his plans to retire by the end of the year after nearly a quarter-century in Mankato's top appointed municipal post.
Assuming the council is able to settle on a winner, its search firm — the Georgia-based Mercer Group — will be asked to negotiate a salary and benefits package over the weekend with the goal of officially hiring the new city manager at Monday night's meeting, Hentges said.
