MANKATO — The early, wet snow that blanketed most of Minnesota Tuesday sent power company repair crews scrambling.
"There are still leaves on a lot of trees, so we had a lot of tree branches with heavy snow on them coming down on the lines," said Bob Shubert of BENCO Electric Cooperative in Mankato.
He said power outages started about 3 p.m. Tuesday, with crews focusing on several customers in the Madison Lake and Rapidan areas. About 150 customers in total were affected, and Shubert said most of the outages didn't last long.
A spokeswoman for Xcel Energy said that nearly 16,000 customers statewide were without power for a time, with most of those outages in the Twin Cities metro area.
She said power was restored fairly quickly in most cases. There were 500 customers still without power as of Wednesday morning.
While the Mankato area received about 4-5 inches, locations north and northeast received more.
"We got about 6 inches accumulated," said Brian Heck, Montgomery city administrator. "We didn't have any issues. No power lines down, no tree limbs down. Just a lot of heavy snow."
Le Sueur County Chief Deputy Nick Greenig said their office didn't get any reports of damage.
"Nothing came in as far as trees or power poles down on roads. We just had some crashes."
The heaviest snow fell in the Twin Cities area. Nearly 8 inches was measured at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, shattering the previous record for Oct. 20 of 3 inches, set in 1916, and nearly besting the all-time snowiest October day in the Twin Cities.
The forecast for the next few days remains abnormally chilly. Thursday through Sunday the high temperatures are not expected to get above 37 degrees. It will rain Thursday and there is a 50% chance of more rain on Saturday. Sunday will bring a good chance of some more snow and rain locally.
An active jet stream over the state is bringing storms every few days this week, but south-central Minnesota isn't expected to get a lot of snow. On Thursday, central and northeast Minnesota are expected to get hit fairly hard with more snow.
