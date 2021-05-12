MANKATO — A planned high-rise apartment building in Mankato's city center meets downtown design standards, the City Council has decided. The council also granted the 44-unit building a conditional-use permit despite some concerns about parking plans.
The bigger hurdle for the project, which is slated for the Jackson Street side of the Mankato Place mall, is still in front of the developers — a yet-to-be-detailed request for city tax subsidies.
City officials, in a memo to the City Council, emphasized that the approval of the building's design and the conditional-use permit shouldn't be seen as predictive of whether the council — acting as the Mankato Economic Development Authority — will support the pending request for financial assistance.
"The zoning approval does not obligate the council or EDA to any consideration of assistance," the memo stated.
The design and zoning approval passed the council on a 5-2 vote Monday, the dissenters worried about the developers' plans to provide 64 parking stalls in a heated ground-floor garage using a mechanical system to lift and stack vehicles three cars high.
Council member Dennis Dieken expressed doubts about the longevity of the system, wondering if it will break down due to road salt carried in by vehicles and general wear and tear. Even if the system receives necessary repairs for as long as the apartment building is in use, Dieken speculated that tenants might choose to park in public spaces downtown if they decide the lift system was inconvenient or unreliable when they needed their vehicle.
"I wouldn't want to have to get to work and I can't get my car off the rack," Dieken said.
Gordon Awsumb, representing the developers, countered that the apartments will actually reduce pressure on downtown parking compared to the business that previously leased the space where the residential building is to be constructed — the Red Rocks night club.
Under city guidelines, the 44-unit apartment building would need 88 parking stalls reserved for tenants. So Awsumb and his partners would need to pay into the downtown parking district for 24 spaces in addition to the 64 provided in the proposed garage.
Mark Konz, associate director of planning for the city, said the owners of the apartment building would be obligated to contract for additional stalls in public ramps if the mechanical parking system fails, although he noted the first level of stalls would still be available for tenants even if the lift system broke down.
City officials didn't address Dieken's question about what would happen if the lift system was at least nominally working but tenants were choosing to park elsewhere to save time.
Dieken and Council member Karen Foreman proposed delaying approval until more information could be obtained about the maintenance history of mechanical car-stacking systems, which Awsumb opposed.
Awsumb said the systems, while a new concept in Minnesota, are increasingly common in East Coast cities and Europe. Breakdowns may have been more of a problem when the systems were new roughly 15 years ago, but they're now much improved, he said, adding the manufacturer offers an ongoing service plan that includes local repair technicians.
And Awsumb said he will be visiting Madison, Wisconsin, soon to get a close-up look at the Parkmatic system the developers intend to buy, that they're doing their homework before making a major investment in the system, that they're committed to ensuring the system works well because the indoor parking will be a major selling point to potential tenants, and that there was no justification for delaying a vote on the conditional-use permit and building designs.
Council members agreed, with only Dieken and Foreman dissenting.
The council vote granted both a certificate of design compliance — certifying the building's construction materials and design meet standards aimed at promoting "harmonious and unifying architectural design" among downtown buildings — and the conditional-use permit. The latter includes requirements related to grading, drainage, landscaping, signage and protection of a water main below the building site.
The permit also requires the developers to work with neighboring property owners in addressing the expected impacts of constructing a six-story building in a confined downtown location.
Awsumb, who previously expressed hopes of starting construction as soon as this year, didn't say when he would bring forward his request for tax-increment financing to help offset some of the costs of the $7 million project. The council is next set to meet as the Economic Development Authority on June 14.
