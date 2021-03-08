MANKATO — All downtown Mankato bars followed pandemic restrictions Friday and Saturday night, Mankato police say.
Mankato Department of Public Safety officers checked on eight downtown bars Friday night and nine bars on Saturday and were “pleasantly surprised” that all were following the requirements of Gov. Tim Walz's executive orders, Associate Director Dan Schisel said.
The compliance checks were conducted after police say South Street Saloon was found in violation of the capacity restriction and mask requirement the prior weekend.
