MANKATO — Police are investigating a reported robbery on a downtown Mankato street.
A man said he was approached by three unknown males as he was walking in the 300 block of South Broad Street just after midnight Thursday. The males demanded and took his wallet.
Investigators have not been able to find any surveillance cameras in the area, said Dan Schisel, associate director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety. Anyone who might have witnessed anything that could aid the investigation is asked to call 911 or 507-387-8725.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.