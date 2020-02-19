MANKATO — A downtown snow emergency begins at 10 p.m. today and expires at 8 a.m. Thursday. The downtown snow emergency corridor includes:
• Madison Avenue to Plum Street; 100 block of east and west sides of Riverfront Drive from Madison Avenue to Plum Street.
• Main to Liberty streets from South Riverfront Drive to South Broad Street (does not include South Broad Street).
• South Front Street from East Liberty to Marshall streets; and 100 block of East and West Liberty Street.
The general snow emergency called Monday night resulted in 173 vehicles receiving citations and 96 vehicles being towed, according to Mankato police.
