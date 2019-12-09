MANKATO — A proposed 117-room downtown Marriott hotel received a warm welcome from the Mankato City Council Monday night, and the hotel developer is shooting to start construction in four or five months.
“We’re hoping we can obtain approval at the February council meeting ... and get it under construction early to mid-spring,” Gordon Awsumb said.
The five-story hotel — a SpringHill Suites by Marriott — is to be incorporated into the two-level Cherry Street parking ramp overlooking the Front Street plaza. While the ramp is owned by the city, the air rights above the ramp have been owned since 2005 by Awsumb — who sold the land to the city to allow for the ramp construction.
The longtime owner of Mankato Place before selling it earlier this year, Awsumb, has been working on and off to develop a downtown hotel for more than a dozen years.
“It’s been a long time coming,” he said.
Awsumb declined to reveal the size of the investment he and his two partners — the new owners of Mankato Place — would be investing in the project until construction bids are received. City Manager Pat Hentges estimated it would be at least $5 million and likely well above that figure.
A variety of hotel franchises were looked at before settling on SpringHill Suites, which caters to business travelers. All of the rooms will be spacious with sofas and work areas, along with a king bed or a pair of queen beds — making them attractive to families visiting Mankato for youth sports or other leisure travel, according to Nathan Sieve of Blue Sky Hospitality.
“It’s the perfect fit, we think,” Sieve said.
Although the floor plans for the hotel show a lounge/dining area in the lobby, Awsumb and Sieve said the hotel would not serve alcohol or offer a restaurant. The only food served will be a complimentary breakfast for guests. And the hotel will include only a minimal conference room.
Their point was that the new hotel would not be competing with existing businesses for diners, drinkers or conferences.
“We don’t have a restaurant. ... We don’t want to market for meeting space,” Awsumb said. “We want to sell hotel rooms.”
Council members, who were receiving just a preliminary report on the project, had a few questions.
Council member Jen Melby-Kelley was curious if the hotel’s owners might change their mind about offering food and drink (Sieve said Marriott has strict guidelines about which of its hotel brands can provide those amenities) and the number of jobs created (about 100 construction jobs and roughly 30 permanent positions.)
Council member Jessica Hatanpa wondered if the sometimes boisterous Front Street plaza — which fills with college-aged bar-hoppers on some nights — would make a good front door for a hotel.
“It’s right in front of the bars,” Hatanpa said. “It’s very loud, very active, especially during the school year.”
Awsumb said Mankato’s entertainment district has a more diverse customer base than in the past — people looking for food and fun rather than just drink.
“Business has changed radically downtown compared to 25 years ago,” he said, mentioning a couple of the larger establishments directly across the plaza from the proposed hotel. “... People go to Rounders to eat now.”
After Hatanpa asked about the projected property tax revenue the development would generate (an estimated $61,000 annually for the city), Council member Karen Foreman returned to the topic of noise — putting herself in the place of a hotel guest trying to sleep at bar-closing time.
“Am I going to be impacted by the noise from the mall?” Foreman asked.
Hentges reminded her that hotel guest rooms will be on the third, fourth and fifth floors of the hotel — well above the street-level noise — with the lower floors reserved for parking and the lobby area. And Awsumb, who recalled that similar concerns about train noise were expressed by a council member when the Hilton Garden Inn was proposed in 2007, said sound-proofing addresses some of those concerns.
But Awsumb also said guests don’t expect silence when staying at an urban hotel.
“Have you ever stayed in New York City?” he asked. “... And I think people like to be where the action is.”
In one way, the hotel is embracing the activity on Front Street. The second floor, while largely reserved for parking, will include an exercise room with a nearby deck/lounge overlooking the plaza.
Mayor Najwa Massad predicted strong demand for the hotel and a benefit to the broader economy in the city center.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea because I know how important it is to have more sleeping rooms in downtown Mankato,” Massad said. “... I think people want to stay in hotels where the action is.”
Council members will have to sign off on several matters when the proposal returns early next year.
Awsumb will be seeking approval for the detailed exterior designs of the hotel. An appraisal will be done to help determine the price the developers will be asked to pay for the parking garage, which will have substantially fewer parking stalls available for public use.
A consultant will be gauging the impact of the lost public parking in the downtown area, along with offering possible options for replacing it. And the city will be asked to finance a skyway connection to Mankato Place and an open-air covered walkway between Mankato Place and Hickory Street to help shelter hotel guests when they’re walking to the Mankato Civic Center — something that is likely to cost more than $300,000.
