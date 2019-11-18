MANKATO — The longtime home of the U.S. Postal Service on Second Street is slated for redevelopment and a new retail post office will open next spring in the building that formerly housed Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic on the corner of Main and Broad streets.
Postmaster Michael Stevens said renovation of the interior of the building will start after the first of the year, including installing nearly 700 post office boxes. About five people will staff the new post office on the first floor. Other tenants in the building include a dental office, mental health office and electrical consulting firm.
The U.S. Postal Service put the historic post office building on Second Street up for sale nearly four years ago with a price tag of $1.6 million. A group has reportedly purchased the building but their identity and intentions for redeveloping the property haven't yet been made public.
Stevens said they outgrew the downtown location, which at its peak served as a place to sort mail, provide window service and was a base for mail carriers. All of those operations, except for the retail window service, years ago moved to the postal sorting facility on Summit Avenue on the north end of the city.
"We were using a very small portion of the building downtown," Stevens said. "It's a beautiful building. In recent years, the second and third floors weren't used other than a couple of offices and the (federal) courtroom."
He said they are still working on plans to make the new site accessible 24 hours a day for people to get to their post office boxes.
"A majority of P.O. boxes are businesses but a lot of individuals rent P.O. boxes for a variety of reasons. It's the most secure form of delivery you can have." He said 24-hour access would especially be helpful for people who live outside of Mankato and may be in town after normal post office hours.
The Postal Service also has retail post office operations on Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato and behind Madison East Center.
The historic downtown post office is 61,555 square feet on 1.5 acres, taking up much of a city block on Second Street. There is a large parking lot in the rear of the building and some parking to the side.
The 1896 Kasota stone building is on the National Register of Historic Places. That designation does not put any restrictions on what is done to it after it is bought. The only exception would be if the new owner received any federal funds, such as grants for the project.
Possible reuses that have been floated for the building have included a boutique hotel with other mixed-use space.
