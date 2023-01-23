MANKATO — Street parking is prohibited in downtown Mankato from 10 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday as city workers clear remaining snow off the roads.
A downtown snow emergency arises when the city aims to clear the streets of snow but faces limited storage space, according to a Mankato press release. Banning street parking on several major roads helps to ensure quick and efficient removal.
The emergency corridor includes:
- Madison Avenue to Plum Street; 100 block of the east and west sides of Riverfront Drive from Madison Avenue to Plum Street
- Main to Liberty streets, from South Riverfront Drive to South Broad Street (does not include South Broad Street)
- South Front Street, from East Liberty to Marshall streets; 100 block of east and west Liberty Street.
Temporary downtown parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and civic center parking ramps. Parking is also allowed in yards during a snow emergency.
