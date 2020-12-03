WASECA — The area of downtown Waseca, home to numerous small local stores and restaurants, is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
It was not an easy process to get the designation, taking about a decade of work by the city’s Historical Preservation Committee. The committee pursued the designation as a way to protect the history of the community and preserve the historical buildings downtown.
The recognition allows building owners to receive tax credits when renovating and will hopefully bring more tourists to the area.
“This designation tells people in the community that your story is important. It is unique,” said Joan Mooney, an HPC member and executive director at the Waseca County History Center. “We really have to protect what we have."
To Les Tlougan, the purpose of the project is to remind people that Waseca has this beautiful historic downtown and provide incentives to preserve it. Tlougan, the City Council representative to the preservation committee, played an instrumental role in working with the council to allow the process to move forward.
The area now on the National Register stretches along State Street from the train tracks that run through town to the Waseca County Courthouse building. It also encompasses a couple of side streets.
The downtown area still maintains many structures built during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Some of these buildings were initially saved by individuals who privately acquired and redeveloped the buildings. The Waseca County Historical Society also played a role in preserving these structures after it was established in the 1930s, according to a report by the HPC.
Downtown Waseca actually received the National Register designation in the spring, but the committee has not been able to hold a celebration for it because of the pandemic.
The reason it took almost a decade to receive the designation is because of the lengthy process the committee went through to prepare the application. The legwork involved a context study on the cultural significance of the buildings and area, a survey on the research of the buildings, and working with a consultant over two years to put together the application.
Studying each building involved a lot of record digging and scanning material from the local historical society. After the application was finished, it was sent to the State Preservation Review Board and then the National Park Service for final approval.
The entire process took about a decade and cost $30,000, which was funded through federal and state grants.
One of the benefits of the designation is that building owners in the designated area can now apply for state and federal tax credits when renovating or restoring the buildings.
Work already has been underway to preserve some of these buildings. The gift store Zinnias, which opened earlier this year, is in a building on State Street that was once a meat market. The building had been empty for years but was restored to accommodate the new business. The tiles from the old meat market can still be seen on the floor of the store and the old skylight windows cover the ceiling.
Mooney said she is hoping that Zinnias can be a good example and inspire others to preserve and use these historic buildings.
While they are on the National Register now, the committee’s work is not done. Their next steps are to make building owners aware of the designation and work with them to help preserve these buildings. The committee has created a set of guidelines for owners to use when remodeling or renovating them. They planned to have educational opportunities for these owners after the designation was finalized but had to put the plan on pause because of the pandemic.
HPC members are hoping that the designation and available tax credits will encourage other building owners to do these restorations.
