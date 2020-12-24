MANKATO — COVID-19 positivity rates continued to trend downward this week, with rates dropping below 5% in three south-central Minnesota counties.
Positivity rates — measuring the percentage of tests resulting in positive cases — above 5% are considered concerning. Before this week, no county had a rate below 5% since Nov. 11.
Blue Earth, Sibley and Watonwan counties all were below 5% between Dec. 16-23, while Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Faribault counties dropped below 6%.
Two counties, Waseca and Martin, had rates go up this week. Martin County's rise was by the smallest of margins from 6.84% to 6.85%, while Waseca County's rate rose from 7.8% to 8.5%.
Overall, the nine-county region had a combined 5.3% rate, down from 6.7% in the previous week but higher than the state's overall rate of about 5.1%. The lower rate came during a week with 2.4% less testing in the region, but new cases were down by 23% during the same period.
The positivity rates for area counties this week were as follows:
- Blue Earth County — 4.5%, down from 5.4%
- Brown County — 5.1%, down from 6.1%
- Faribault County — 5.7%, down from 9%
- Le Sueur County — 5.7%, down from 8.6%
- Martin County — 6.85%, up from 6.84%
- Nicollet County — 5.4%, down from 5.7%
- Sibley County — 3.7%, down from 6.9%
- Waseca County — 8.5%, up from 7.8%
- Watonwan County — 2.7%, down from 7.5%
Data from Mankato's COVID saliva test site in the old Gander Mountain building also show lower positivity rates in recent weeks. The week of Dec. 13 had 104 positive tests from 1,299 processed tests from the site, equaling an 8% positivity rate, according to data from Blue Earth County Public Health.
The two weeks leading up to it had 19.1% and then 13.9% positivity rates at the site. Since the beginning of November, only the week of Dec. 13 had a rate below 10%.
State health officials urged Minnesotans to stay vigilant over the Christmas holiday to keep the state's relatively encouraging recent stretch going. New cases and hospitalizations have significantly slowed in recent weeks since surges in November and early December, although space in hospitals remains tight and COVID deaths aren't slowing down nearly as much.
December has been the deadliest month during the pandemic so far both statewide and in south-central Minnesota. Three more COVID deaths were confirmed in Brown County on Thursday, raising the county's pandemic death toll to 30.
The county is tied with Nicollet County in having the most COVID deaths in south-central Minnesota. Brown County's latest deaths occurred in three residents in their mid to late 80s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 156. Of those, 86 were confirmed in November or December.
The area deaths were among 79 confirmed statewide Thursday, pushing Minnesota's death toll above 5,000. Minnesota has had a total of 5,050 COVID deaths during the pandemic.
The health department won't have a COVID update on Christmas, so any deaths confirmed on Friday won't be reported until Saturday's report.
Area counties also combined for 84 newly reported cases Thursday, a slight uptick from the previous four days. The full list of cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 31
- Waseca County — 12
- Brown County — 12
- Le Sueur County — 7
- Nicollet County — 6
- Faribault County — 6
- Sibley County — 5
- Martin County — 5
