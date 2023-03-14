After making it all the way to the national competition last year, Jackson County Central High School juniors Taryn Lessman and Juleah Brinks are ready for this year’s National History Day competition season to get started.
“This is my fifth year. I saw a poster way back in seventh grade, came to the meeting and started working on a project. Then it turned into five years of it,” Lessman said.
National History Day, a nonprofit and historical research program, helps middle and high school students build college readiness and communication skills while getting them involved in research projects, in part through a competition-style event.
The organization chooses a theme for sixth through 12th grade students across the country to follow each year, but from there, it’s up to the kids to choose a topic that interests them.
Students then decide which medium and competition category they want to participate in to present their research. Those include exhibits, documentaries, websites, performances and more.
This year’s theme, “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas,” asks students to choose a topic that demonstrates moments in history that broke barriers and made a large impact.
Lessman and Brinks said their exhibit will focus on Yellowstone National Park and how its creation and inception led to better land preservation in the national park system throughout the United States.
The juniors said the topic inspired them both.
“I used to live near Yellowstone, so I’ve always been in it. I suggested it to Juleah, and she agreed that it sounded cool,” Lessman said.
“I’ve never been there, so I was pretty intrigued by it,” Brinks added.
This is Brinks’ second year participating in the program.
Both girls said they’re glad competitions are back to being in-person this year.
“It’s been a little bit crazy, because the past three years we’ve been dealing with COVID restrictions, and we haven’t been able to have in-person competition. But I’ve done an exhibit board every year. I’ve had different group members come in and out, done a wide variety of topics, and I’m really excited to be able to compete this year in-person,” said Lessman.
This Thursday’s South Central Minnesota regional contest at Minnesota State University will kickstart competition season for Lessman and Brinks, who have been working on their project since October.
Around 135 regional students will compete for the chance to advance to the state competition and eventually the national competition at University of Maryland, College Park.
For larger schools, the competition starts earlier and school-wide to determine who will advance to regionals.
Rebecca Lofgren, program associate with the Minnesota Historical Society — the local National History Day affiliate — said the competition is unique in that it lets students hone in on what they want to learn about.
“This really allows students to learn about those things that they are interested in personally,” she said.
This year’s state competition will be held in April and the national competition in June.
Thursday’s event will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
