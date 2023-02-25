MANKATO — The School Sisters of Notre Dame are no strangers to the Pedal Past Poverty gym.
Their members have been participating since the Partners for Housing event got started 11 years ago. This year, their four teams raised about $16,000.
Sister Joyce Kolbet said the event is one of their highlights each year.
“It’s been a priority to us because of our values and our mission, so that’s the main thing,” she said.
Their teams are among 25 that helped raise money for Partners for Housing’s three emergency shelters and program operations that help community members who are facing housing instability.
The team spirit could be felt throughout the Mankato Family YMCA gym Saturday as teams donned different themes from grim reapers to the MEI-Total Elevator Solutions team’s ketchup and mustard outfits.
The teams, composed of up to eight people, competed against each other on stationary bikes. Each rider pedaled for 15 minutes before passing the bike onto the next team member.
Coralyn Musser, of the MEI-Total Elevator Solutions team, said their team has had great energy.
“We’ve been jumping around and cheering, so we’re all riled up to go. Stretched a little bit, and our team spirit is just carrying us through,” she said.
This year’s fundraising goal is $100,000, and all teams aimed to raise at least $1,000.
Partners for Housing Executive Director Trisha Anderson said the event had raised about $52,000 so far as funds were still coming in Saturday morning.
“It’s helping to give back directly to the members in our community that we serve at our shelters and through our programs to help facilitate needs and to help our community members facing homelessness overcome barriers,” she said.
Ann Kaufenberg, with the School Sisters of Notre Dame, came from Shakopee to continue her tradition of participating in the event.
She said she enjoys being back again and is committed to continuing to work for the cause.
“I’m really committed to working (for those) who can’t afford housing in any of the cities around, but this in particular, because I know we’ve had a homeless shelter here for women in our old convent,” she said.
Kaufenberg and Kolbet joked in good spirits that while one thing might change as the years go on, the energy of the event stays the same.
“Just a bit slower each year, but the energy continues,” Kolbet said. “It’s just a great event.”
